Kyiv, Ukraine–(Newsfile Corp. – December 14, 2022) – WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin, signed a long-term partnership agreement with FC Barcelona.

Cooperation between the sports and blockchain industry leaders is for three years: from 2022 till 2025 play seasons. During this time, the cryptocurrency exchange will represent and collaborate with the main elements of the football club, such as the First Men and the First Women teams, the indoor sports ecosystem, namely basketball, handball, futsal, and roller hockey, the Barça Innovation Hub, and the Barça eSport team. In addition, Europe’s leading digital asset exchange will cooperate with Barça Legends and have the opportunity to participate in joint projects to popularize innovative technological solutions.

WhiteBIT became the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8675/147984_ccafc182e45d292f_001full.jpg

“The start of our warm relationship with the legendary Barça as an official crypto partner is a significant step for the community as a whole, and for us it is also a great pride and responsibility. We dream, and we dream big, hence we’re sure that our cooperation will bring a new experience of using cryptocurrencies, their accessibility and comprehensibility for everyone. From the very first days, we have been inspired to bring the future closer and set a new level of integration of crypto solutions into our lives,” said WhiteBIT CEO Volodymyr Nosov.

WhiteBIT is the largest European crypto exchange. The company has Ukrainian roots and was founded in 2018 in Kharkiv. It now has up to 3.5 million users and a staff of more than 700 specialists. Today, WhiteBIT is the second most secure crypto platform in the world (according to CER.live independent audit). The exchange gained wide popularity because it provides numerous convenient ways to deposit and withdraw the main world fiat currencies with the lowest fees. WhiteBIT stores 96% of assets in cold wallets and is regularly audited for compliance with personal data protection standards. The platform provides the opportunity to trade on the spot market, use funds for futures and margin trading with a leverage of up to 20x, and also has its own token, WhiteBIT Token (WBT).

Contact Name: Oleksii Kyslyi

Email: [email protected]

Company: WhiteBIT

Country/City: Ukraine / Kyiv

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147984