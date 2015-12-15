LendingPoint Names Amanda Flashner as New Chief Experience Officer

As a financial services customer experience leader, LendingPoint adds Chief Experience Officer to its Executive Leadership Committee

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LendingPoint, the AI-driven CreditTech platform that provides one-stop financing solutions for consumers, e-commerce and point of sale partners, and lending institutions, announced today that Amanda Flashner has been promoted as the company’s first Chief Experience and Communications Officer.





Flashner joined LendingPoint in 2016 as the senior vice president of customer experience and communications and has been integral in leading LendingPoint to customer acclaim and an industry-high Net Promoter Score of 86. She was promoted to the role of executive vice president, customer experience and communication in December 2021, a role that she held until her appointment to Chief Experience and Communications Officer. As the newest member of the company’s seasoned C-suite, Flashner will be responsible for customers’ end-to-end experience with the platform, ensuring every journey is aligned with the brand values and promise.

“Customer experience is central to every choice we make at LendingPoint,” said Tom Burnside, CEO of LendingPoint. “Amanda’s proven commitment to driving personalized solutions to meet our customers unique needs has been foundational in our outstanding reputation as the preferred platform for more than $8 billion in loan originations. We look forward to seeing her continued leadership and innovation in this new role.”

Flashner holds degrees from University of Central Florida and Rutgers University and has more than a decade of experience working for various Fortune 500 companies in financial services, hospitality, and retail with a focus on customer excellence transformations, business strategy, and operations roles. Prior to joining LendingPoint she served as Director of Operations and Execution for iCre8Results where she oversaw the experience practice, operational structure, and efficiency as well as growth strategy and execution.

About LendingPoint

LendingPoint is an AI-driven CreditTech platform that provides financing origination solutions to consumers, for ecommerce and point of sale partners, and lending institutions. The company’s fraud prevention, risk and asset management algorithms are used to create financing opportunities across the credit spectrum. Its LendingPoint Merchant Solutions platform provides ecommerce platforms, merchants, and other service providers fully integrated, one-stop financing solutions to convert more customers.

For the past four years, LendingPoint has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, ranking 17th in 2019. LendingPoint ranked on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 and was honored as one of the top 40 fastest growing companies in Atlanta by the ACG in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. LendingPoint also was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. LendingPoint is a privately held company headquartered in metro Atlanta, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Miami. LendingPoint, LLC owns and operates the LendingPoint platform.

Contacts

Whitney Mcgoram



Just Drive Media



[email protected]