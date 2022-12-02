MHIENG Awarded Pre-FEED Contract for Carbon Capture Plant at a Cement Production Facility in UK

TOKYO, Dec 15, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has been appointed by Hanson UK(1), a leading supplier of low carbon heavy building materials, to deliver the preliminary front-end engineering design (Pre-FEED) for a CO2 capture plant at its Padeswood cement works located in Flintshire, Wales.

Padeswood cement plant (photo courtesy of Hanson UK)

The newly awarded Pre-FEED represents MHIENG’s third project involving CO2 capture at a cement plant, following a carbon capture and storage (CCS) feasibility study for Lehigh Cement Company in Alberta, Canada, and a CO2 capture demonstration testing program currently underway for Tokuyama Corporation in Japan(2).

The project is part of a comprehensive effort to decarbonize the UK’s cement industry. This plan constitutes the UK-based cement industry’s first adoption of CCS technology.

This Pre-FEED is part of a project that will deliver a CO2 capture plant to the Padeswood Works. Once operational, the plant will capture 800,000 tonnes of CO2 per year and the plan is to store it in spent gas fields off the coast of North West England.

MHIENG will support the project by carrying out the Pre-FEED of a CO2 capture plant applying its “Advanced KM CDR Process,” CO2 capture technology jointly developed with The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

The UK Government has set ambitious targets for achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To achieve this goal, it has been building the necessary infrastructure, including CCUS clusters that encompass all aspects of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) for implementation at designated industrial zones. In October 2021 HyNet and East Coast Clusters were selected as the Track 1 CCUS clusters by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). This project was subsequently shortlisted in August 2022 for potential funding when it was selected among a total of twenty CCUS and CCUS-enabled hydrogen projects chosen by BEIS to advance to the due diligence phase of its Track 1 Phase 2 cluster sequencing programme. Operational commencement of the CO2 capture plant at the Padeswood Works is targeted for 2027.

MHIENG promotes the adoption of CO2 capture technologies in diverse industrial applications globally: not only in conventional thermal power plants and chemical plants, but also in biomass power plants, steel mills, waste to energy plants, gas engines, ships, and amongst other applications. MHI Group is currently strengthening its position in the Energy Transition, and the development of a CO2 solutions ecosystem is a core component of those initiatives. MHI Group will continue to help achieve wide-scale greenhouse gas emission reduction by introducing its high-performance CO2 capture technology globally. It will also press ahead in developing new solutions to contribute to global environment protection.

(1) Hanson UK is the UK group subsidiary of Heidelberg Materials, one of the largest building materials manufacturers in the world based in Heidelberg, Germany.

(2) For further information on these projects, see:

www.mhi.com/news/21012102.html

www.mhi.com/news/22032901.html

About MHIENG’s CO2 capture technologies

MHIENG (originally MHI) has been developing the KM CDR Process (Kansai Mitsubishi Carbon Dioxide Recovery Process) and the Advanced KM CDR Process in collaboration with Kansai Electric Power since 1990, and today MHIENG stands as a global leader in this field. As of December 2022, the company has delivered 14 plants adopting the KM CDR Process, and two more are currently under construction. The Advanced KM CDR Process, selected for the Padeswood cement plant project, uses KS-21, which incorporates technological improvements over the KS-1 solvent adopted at all 14 of the commercial CO2 capture plants MHIENG has delivered to date. The advanced version offers superior regeneration efficiency and lower deterioration than KS-1, and it has been verified to provide excellent energy saving performance, reduce operation costs, and result in low amine emissions.

For further information on MHIENG’s CO2 capture plants: www.mhi.com/products/engineering/co2plants.html

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

