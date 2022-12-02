Myriad Genetics Patient Outcomes Study Shows RiskScore Leads to More Accurate Breast Cancer Risk Prediction than Standard-of-Care Risk Model

Myriad’s MyRisk™ Hereditary Cancer test with RiskScore® provides a personalized breast cancer risk assessment for women of all ancestries

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today presented results from a longitudinal study validating RiskScore as a well-calibrated and more accurate predictor of breast cancer risk than a standard-of-care risk assessment alone. The data was shared in a spotlight discussion at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Working with industry-leading researchers, Myriad Genetics studied outcomes from more than 130,000 women who received RiskScore results. By analyzing data on whether women developed breast cancer after their initial test result, the study demonstrated that RiskScore was more accurate at stratifying women at high- or low-risk of developing breast cancer than a standard of care risk assessment method. Based on these findings, clinical use of RiskScore may lead to improved breast cancer prevention and screening strategies.

“This study helps to validate the performance of a polygenic risk score in a real-world setting and advance our approach to breast cancer risk assessment,” said Allison Kurian, M.D., M.Sc., Stanford University, and co-author of the study.

RiskScore is the first breast cancer risk prediction model that combines Tyrer-Cuzick with a polygenic risk score (PRS) validated for women of all ancestries. It provides a five-year and lifetime risk assessment of developing breast cancer for women who qualify for the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test.

“Personalized breast cancer risk assessment depends on known traditional risk factors, specific germline mutations, and genome-wide PRS. This longitudinal patient outcomes study highlights RiskScore as a valuable precision medicine tool for predicting breast cancer risk,” said Thomas Slavin, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Myriad Genetics. “With RiskScore, more women will be able to benefit from knowing their genomically informed risk of developing breast cancer and work with their physicians on how to best manage that risk.”

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

