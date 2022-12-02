NFT.com Makes Continued Progress With New Discover Features and Release of v0.14 of Its Private Beta

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD; OTC: IHDLF) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to announce NFT.com’s release of version 0.14 of its private beta. This marks the fourteenth release of the beta as NFT.com continues to make progress ahead of wider public general availability of the platform set to take place in 2023.

The release brings a number of exciting new features to the platform including a new version of the Discover page. The page now offers greater insights and searchability for individual non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), NFT.com profiles, and NFT collections. It also features a collection leaderboard, which highlights key data attributes about leading NFT collections including sales volumes and floor prices. This feature allows users to uncover trending collections and better track their favorite collections.

Additional improvements were made on the platform’s search functionality, specifically within profile pages. Users can now search for NFTs more easily within profile galleries and within individual profile’s edit mode, making it easier for users to quickly search and curate NFTs they wish to display.

Prior to this release and subsequent to the previously reported v0.11 beta, the platform has undergone a number of other updates, including a redesigned modern homepage and an improved profile minting experience and workflow to claim a new NFT.com profile. These updates work to enhance the overall user experience, making it easier to engage with the platform, including existing features such as the NFT marketplace aggregator.

Launched in May 2022, NFT.com currently boasts over 10K profiles displaying NFTs, with 468K user owned NFTs and 9.1M NFTs displayed on the website. The platform is currently operating in a private beta. To access the private beta, users are required to hold a Genesis Key with their Web3 wallets. The Genesis Keys represent a unique fully animated NFT collection, that enabled holders to create initial profiles on NFT.com. Eventually, NFT.com will move out of its private beta and make the platform available to the wider NFT community and general public.

NFT.com aspires to be the homebase for the NFT ecosystem, enabling users to collect, display, and trade NFTs. For more information or regular updates, visit www.nft.com, follow on Twitter at @NFTcomofficial, or join the discussion in Discord at www.nft.com/discord.

