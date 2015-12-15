National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees Encourages Financial Literacy in the New Year

Finance Education Available on BFine.org

COLUMBIA, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bankrtupcy–Many New Year’s resolutions revolve around getting finances in order, but most people don’t know where to start. The National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees (NACTT) encourages people to begin with financial education from reputable resources such as their public education website, BFine.org.





Bankruptcy Trustees meet with people in every community across the country who could have avoided bankruptcy if they had acted earlier. Many times, they did not know what to do or where to turn for help.

According to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, over 2.8 million individuals filed for a fresh financial start through bankruptcy during the past five years. Federal assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic helped many families through tough times. Now that those programs have ended, many people are facing increased financial stress and searching for solutions.

“As a bankruptcy trustee, I see people whose financial situation could have been improved if they had simply known who to contact. Often a phone call to the correct agency or creditor could put the person on a path that is financially feasible for their circumstance,” said Russell Simon, NACTT President and Chapter 13 Trustee, Swansea, IL. “BFine.org features information that we know can help every American live a financially stable life.”

The NACTT launched BFine.org in June of 2022 in an effort to provide information on personal finance and bankruptcy from a trustworthy source in a single location. The website features a collection of articles and resources for those who may be facing financial challenges or would like to learn how to better navigate their fiscal future.

BFine stands for the Bankruptcy and Finance Information Network Exchange and emphasizes that even in the toughest times, things will Be Fine with the guidance of financial experts.

BFine.org features a rotating collection of articles related to budgeting, credit, loans and financial literacy as well as information on consumer bankruptcy and legal topics surrounding finance. Consumers who are looking for assistance with financial difficulties will find links on the “Resource” tab to connect with professionals who may be able to provide assistance.

Articles are submitted by finance and bankruptcy subject matter experts including NACTT members, Bankruptcy Trustees, attorneys, partners and colleagues of the association. Links to articles from third-party news sources are also featured throughout the website.

About the NACTT

Founded in 1965, the National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees is a membership association comprised of more than 1,000 trustees, attorneys, certified public accountants, and other individuals interested in insolvency related issues. The association is dedicated to the highest standards of education related to Chapter 13 bankruptcy. For additional information visit http://www.nactt.com.

