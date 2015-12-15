CORRECTING and REPLACING Relation Insurance Services Names Timothy J. Hall President

Hall to Drive Operational Performance, Strategic Growth Initiatives, and M&A





RELATION INSURANCE SERVICES NAMES TIMOTHY J. HALL PRESIDENT

Relation Insurance Services (“Relation”), a leading insurance brokerage, announced today that it promoted Timothy J. Hall, currently Executive Vice President and Head of M&A, to the position of President effective immediately. He will continue to report to Joe Tatum, Chief Executive Officer.

“I am very excited about Tim’s promotion to President reflecting his hard work, dedication to excellence, and many contributions to Relation’s success,” stated Tatum. “I look forward to working closely with Tim and positioning Relation for continued growth into the future.”

In his new role, Hall will be responsible for strategic growth initiatives, performance management, carrier management/broking, information technology, human resources, and legal. He will also continue to oversee Relation’s corporate development, acquisitions, and integration activities. Hall joined Relation in 2019 upon Aquiline Capital Partners investment in the company and has led Relation to over seventy strategic acquisitions, resulting in 3x revenue growth since that time.

“Tim’s leadership experience across the organization gives him great insight and will assist driving revenue growth, operational performance, and exceptional results across all of our businesses,” said Tatum. “During his time at Relation, Tim has exhibited strong leadership skills, the vision to identify new markets for growth, and put in place a strong team to build on Relation’s culture.”

“In this new role, I look forward to continuing to execute our long-term strategic plans,” said Hall. “We have an exceptional group of people at Relation, and I am confident in our ability to exceed our clients’ expectations as we grow and continue to adapt to their changing business needs.”

Prior to joining Relation in 2019, Hall was an investment banker working with insurance carrier, insurance distribution, and insurance services clients on mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising.

About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk management and benefits consulting services across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 25 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 1,350 employees across more than 140 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit: www.relationinsurance.com for more information.

