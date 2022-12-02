Opvizor Delivers Risk and Performance Monitoring across Multiple Clouds and On-Premises Data Centers

Support extended to cloud providers Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Opvizor monitoring product has been extended from the data center to support cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Now, Opvizor provides performance and risk monitoring as well as log analysis from the data center to the edge including storage, network, and virtual desktop infrastructures (VDI).

With Opvizor, it’s possible to find performance bottlenecks quickly and easily by using the same dashboard and analytics whether the environment is VMware vSphere, AWS, or Azure. The solution provides deep insights into hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure to analyze the performance of applications and, where possible, reduce their resource requirements. Opvizor also shows how applications interact with each other to optimize them and save money on infrastructure.

This helps realize maximum operational efficiency from complex hybrid and multi-cloud computing infrastructure by using the same monitoring platform. With its mature and highly graphical monitoring and analysis, Opvizor aggregates data points for more effective and faster root cause analysis of issues and increases overall visibility of IT infrastructure.

“This latest version of Opvizor enables customers to monitor their workloads wherever they run, on-premises on VMware vSphere, as well as in the cloud, and makes sense of the information by looking at one pane of glass,” said Dennis Zimmer, co-founder and chief technology officer, Codenotary. “In addition, alerts are sent on changes in security risks.”

“With Opvizor we have a one-stop visualization to monitor our resources across our VMware infrastructure and Microsoft Azure cloud deployments,” said Michael Wagner, chief information security officer, PureFacts Financial Solutions. “This makes it easy for us to pinpoint performance issues and their root causes independently of the platform. This is something difficult to achieve with the monitoring tools provided by either VMware or Azure.”

Previously, Opvizor was optimized for VMware vSphere running in the data center. Now, by adding AWS and Microsoft Azure, Opvizor helps enterprises deal with the challenges of monitoring performance across different computing platforms while improving their ability to troubleshoot and also track security issues.

To learn more, visit https://opvizor.com. With hundreds of customers including three of the top banks in the U.S. and Europe, Opvizor is a leading solution for monitoring, analyzing, and tracking virtual and physical IT infrastructure. Whether it’s VMware, Microsoft Azure, or AWS, customers get the full freedom of choice and total control over everything in their VDI, cloud, and server infrastructure. Opvizor helps make it possible to shift more time to developing, designing, and implementing solutions to challenging problems while being able to control every detail of the virtualized infrastructure with pinpoint-accuracy, real-time monitoring, troubleshooting, and alerting.

Contacts

Joe Eckert for Codenotary



Eckert Communications



[email protected]