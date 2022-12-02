PACCAR Announces Extra Cash Dividend

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today declared an extra cash dividend of two dollars and eighty cents ($2.80) per share, payable on January 5, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022.

Mark Pigott, executive chairman, shared, “PACCAR has generated excellent shareholder returns and annual net income due to its industry-leading premium quality vehicles, strong growth of its aftermarket parts and financial services, and innovative use of technology to enhance customers’ operational performance.”

Preston Feight, chief executive officer, said, “PACCAR’s excellent profits and strong cash flow have enabled the company to invest in new and expanded manufacturing and distribution facilities, emerging technologies such as zero emissions powertrains, vehicle connectivity and autonomous trucks, and environmental leadership. Customer demand is very strong for the DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt new truck models, which deliver industry-leading fuel efficiency and ergonomic enhancements.”

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.

Contacts

Ken Hastings

(425) 468-7530

ken.ha[email protected]

Related Stories

Novartis Kisqali® prolonged PFS benefit for pre- and perimenopausal patients with aggressive HR+/HER2− metastatic breast cancer compared to chemotherapy

KBRA Releases Report Assigning K1+ Rating to Cobb County School District, GA’s Short-Term Construction Notes, Series 2023; Affirming K1+ Rating for Series 2022 Construction Notes and AAA Rating for Implied GO Credit

D.A. Davidson Acts as Financial Advisor to SunFed Ranch on Its Merger with Teton Waters Ranch, Forming the Nation’s Largest Grass-Fed Beef Platform

CORRECTING and REPLACING Seeds Investor Completes Initial Capital Raise to Promote Personalized Investing

PACCAR Announces 50% Stock Dividend and Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Opvizor Delivers Risk and Performance Monitoring across Multiple Clouds and On-Premises Data Centers

You may have missed

Novartis Kisqali® prolonged PFS benefit for pre- and perimenopausal patients with aggressive HR+/HER2− metastatic breast cancer compared to chemotherapy

KBRA Releases Report Assigning K1+ Rating to Cobb County School District, GA’s Short-Term Construction Notes, Series 2023; Affirming K1+ Rating for Series 2022 Construction Notes and AAA Rating for Implied GO Credit

D.A. Davidson Acts as Financial Advisor to SunFed Ranch on Its Merger with Teton Waters Ranch, Forming the Nation’s Largest Grass-Fed Beef Platform

CORRECTING and REPLACING Seeds Investor Completes Initial Capital Raise to Promote Personalized Investing

PACCAR Announces 50% Stock Dividend and Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

error: Content is protected !!