PIC Group Awarded O&M Operator for the Rolling Hills Power Station

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rolling Hills Generating Holdings, LLC an LS Power company, has awarded PIC Group the Operation and Maintenance Agreement (O&M Agreement) for the Rolling Hills 870 MW natural gas power station located in Ohio. Under the terms of the O&M Agreement, effective September 2022 and extending through 2025, PIC Group will provide on-going operations and maintenance services as well as providing scheduling and coordination services for equipment maintenance or outages. The Rolling Hills power station is comprised of five (5) Siemens W501FD2 simple cycle gas turbines.

PIC Group’s approach to O&M Services ensures consistent and reliable operations while enabling the power station owner to achieve the maximum financial and operational goals for the Power Station. “Implementing a culture that instills strict program adherence and continuous operational improvement, enables our customers to generate superior plant performance, higher profits and increased asset value,” said Frank Avery, president, and chief executive officer at PIC Group.

About PIC Group

Founded in 1988, PIC Group, Inc. is dedicated to delivering value by providing global energy services to facilities across four continents – North America, South America, Asia, and Africa. PIC provides O&M Services (Care, Custody and Control), Commissioning and Startup, Documentation & Training and Staffing services and serves the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, pulp and paper and manufacturing industries. PIC Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 Company. Marubeni is a major Japanese sogo shosha (international trading company) and the third largest global independent power producer (IPP). For more information, please visit www.picgroupinc.com.

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed, or acquired more than 46,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired, and battery energy storage projects, of which est. 16,700 MW are currently operating. LS Power’s Energy Transition Platforms include CPower Energy Management, Endurant Energy, EVgo, Rise Light & Power, and REV Renewables, as well as Waste-to-Energy initiatives. In addition, LS Power developed and operates over 660 miles of high-voltage transmission, with an additional 100+ miles and multiple substations under construction. Across these efforts, LS Power has raised $49 billion in debt and equity financing to support North American infrastructure. Through 2021, assets under LS Power control avoided 80.67 million metric tons of CO2e, equivalent to nearly 187 million barrels of oil not consumed or over 17.5 million cars taken off the road for one year. For more information, please visit www.LSPower.com.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business including consumer products, food, agriculture, chemicals, energy and metals and power business machinery and infrastructure.

Contacts

For press inquiries, contact:



Douglas Shuda, Marketing Director



678-627-4142



[email protected]