SFMTA and Mobilitie Welcome Riders of Central Subway System with High-Speed Wireless Connectivity

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), and Mobilitie, the leading wireless infrastructure provider in the United States, today announced they will bring wireless connectivity to the Central Subway system in time for its grand debut in January 2023. Passengers of the highly anticipated Central Subway will have unlimited access to ultra-fast and ubiquitous mobile coverage across tunnels, stations, and rail cars, as well as surrounding communities.





“Offering reliable and ultra-fast mobile coverage for our passengers – whether they’re underground on the train or above at a station – is a top priority in ensuring passengers are safe and they have the travel experiences they expect and deserve,” said Lisa Walton, CTO of SFMTA. “Working with Mobilitie has allowed us to take this significant step in supporting San Francisco’s connectivity and digital infrastructure initiatives – including bridging the digital divide – which are critical to connecting communities and stimulating our city’s economy and future.”

The SFMTA network uses the latest innovative technology to provide 5G wireless connectivity and improved communications for riders. Central Subway will be the first transit line with ultra-fast mobile coverage throughout the tunnels, as well as in three new stations along the 1.7-mile alignment: Yerba Buena/Moscone, Union Square/Market Street, and Chinatown/Rose Pak.

“We’re proud to partner with the SFMTA to deliver seamless 5G network coverage for Central Subway system riders,” said Christos Karmis, CEO of Mobilitie. “With a high-count fiber network consisting of more than 7,000 fiber strands, our next-generation network loops through San Francisco and the Bay Area, delivering the backbone required to improve 5G wireless connectivity, data center access, and enable connected buildings with indoor 5G coverage.”

SFMTA, in conjunction with Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), partnered with Mobilitie, a BAI Communications company, to fund, build, and operate the state-of-the-art, next-generation Distributed Antenna System (DAS). The network in the remaining tunnels and stations will be complete in the first half of 2023. Once finished, SFMTA’s network will give riders 5G connectivity in 11 miles of the existing tunnels and 11 of underground stations– without any planned service disruptions. All major wireless carriers are anticipated to join the network in 2023.

SFMTA’s network and initiative supports BART’s key initiatives in delivering 5G connectivity to riders and surrounding communities, including its new digital railway project.

For more information about SFMTA’s Central Subway Project, visit sfmta.com/CentralSubway.

