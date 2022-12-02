Rule 2.7 Announcement: Amgen Inc to Acquire Horizon Therapeutics plc

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP):

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

for

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC

by

Pillartree Limited, a newly formed private limited company wholly owned by Amgen Inc.

to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014

Summary

The board of directors of Horizon Therapeutics plc (the “ Company ” or “ Horizon ”) and the board of directors of Amgen Inc. (“ Amgen ”) are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a cash offer for the Company by Pillartree Limited (“ Acquirer Sub ”), a newly formed private limited company wholly owned by Amgen, which is unanimously recommended by the Company Board and pursuant to which Acquirer Sub will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of the Company. Under the terms of the Acquisition, each Company Shareholder at the Scheme Record Time will be entitled to receive:



$116.50 for each Company Share in cash

” or “ ”) and the board of directors of Amgen Inc. (“ ”) are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a cash offer for the Company by Pillartree Limited (“ ”), a newly formed private limited company wholly owned by Amgen, which is unanimously recommended by the Company Board and pursuant to which Acquirer Sub will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of the Company. Under the terms of the Acquisition, each Company Shareholder at the Scheme Record Time will be entitled to receive: The Acquisition represents: a premium of approximately 47.9% to the closing price of $78.76 per Company Share on November 29, 2022 (being the last closing price per Company Share prior to the Company’s issuance of an announcement of a possible offer under Rule 2.4 of the Irish Takeover Rules); and a premium of approximately 19.7% to the closing price of $97.29 per Company Share on December 9, 2022.

The Acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of the Company at approximately $27.8 billion on a fully diluted basis and implies an enterprise value of approximately $28.3 billion.

Amgen has entered into a Bridge Credit Agreement, dated December 12, 2022, for an aggregate amount of $28.5 billion, by and among Amgen, Citibank N.A., as administrative agent, Bank of America, N.A., as syndication agent, and Citibank, N.A. and Bank of America, N.A. as lead arrangers and book runners, and the other banks from time to time party thereto to finance, together with Amgen’s own cash resources, the Acquisition. Further information on the financing of the Acquisition will be set out in the Proxy Statement (which will include the Scheme Document).

Commenting on today’s announcement, Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer of the Company said:



“ In nearly 15 years, we have built one of the fastest growing and most respected companies in the biotechnology industry from the ground up. We have accomplished a tremendous amount for patients, their families and our customers, and created significant value for shareholders. These accomplishments are all rooted in our employees’ deep commitment, dedication and personal passion for those impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Amgen is aligned with that commitment and passion and will continue to maximise the value of the current portfolio and pipeline and accelerate the ability to reach more patients globally.”

“ Commenting on today’s announcement, Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer of Amgen said:



“The acquisition of Horizon is a compelling opportunity for Amgen and one that is consistent with our strategy of delivering long-term growth by providing innovative medicines that address the needs of patients who suffer from serious diseases. Amgen’s decades of leadership in inflammation and nephrology, combined with our global presence and world-class biologics capabilities, will enable us to reach many more patients with first-in-class medicines like TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA and UPLIZNA. Additionally, the potential new medicines in Horizon’s pipeline strongly complement our own R&D portfolio. The acquisition of Horizon will drive growth in Amgen’s revenue and non-GAAP EPS and is expected to be accretive from 2024.”

Amgen Background to and Reasons for the Acquisition

Amgen believes that there is a compelling strategic and financial rationale for undertaking the Acquisition, which is expected to deliver the following benefits:

Strengthens Amgen’s portfolio of first-in-class / best-in-class innovative therapeutics by adding a complementary portfolio of medicines from Horizon that address the needs of patients suffering from rare diseases;

Capitalises on Amgen’s 20-year commercial and medical legacy in inflammation and nephrology and its global scale to enhance the growth potential of Horizon’s portfolio;

Utilises Amgen’s industry-leading research and development, process development and global manufacturing expertise in biologic medicines for the benefit of Horizon’s approved medicines and potential new medicines;

Generates robust cash flow (approximately $10 billion combined over twelve months through Q3 2022) 1 to support capital allocation priorities, including ongoing investment in innovation and continued dividend growth while sustaining a commitment to an investment grade credit rating;

to support capital allocation priorities, including ongoing investment in innovation and continued dividend growth while sustaining a commitment to an investment grade credit rating; Accelerates revenue growth and is expected to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share from 2024; and

Increases efficiency for the Combined Group, leading to an estimated annual pre-tax cost reduction of at least $500 million by the end of the third fiscal year following Completion.

Company Board Recommendation

Having taken into account the relevant factors and applicable risks, the Company Board, which has been so advised by Morgan Stanley, which as financial advisor to the Company Board has rendered a fairness opinion, considers the terms of the Acquisition as set out in this Announcement to be fair and reasonable. In providing its advice to the Company Board, Morgan Stanley has taken into account the commercial assessments of the Company Directors. The Company Board has unanimously determined that the Transaction Agreement and the Transactions, including the Scheme, are advisable for, fair to and in the best interests of, the Company Shareholders.

Accordingly, the Company Board unanimously recommends that Company Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme Meeting Resolution and the Required EGM Resolutions, or, if the Acquisition is implemented by a Takeover Offer, accept or procure acceptance of such Takeover Offer.

Timeline and Conditions

It is agreed that the Acquisition will be implemented by way of an Irish High Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act (although Acquirer Sub reserves the right to effect the Acquisition by way of a Takeover Offer, subject to the provisions of the Transaction Agreement and the Irish Takeover Rules and with the consent of the Irish Takeover Panel).

The Acquisition will be subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of the Conditions, which are set out in full in Appendix 3 ( Conditions of the Acquisition and the Scheme ) to this Announcement, including, in summary: the requisite approval by Company Shareholders of the Scheme Meeting Resolution and the Required EGM Resolutions; the sanction of the Scheme by the Irish High Court; and the receipt of required antitrust clearances in the United States, Austria and Germany and the receipt of required foreign investment clearances in France, Germany, Denmark and Italy.

) to this Announcement, including, in summary: It is expected that the Scheme Document, containing further information about the Acquisition and notices of the Scheme Meeting and the EGM, the expected timetable for Completion and action to be taken by Company Shareholders, will be published as soon as practicable. It is anticipated that the Scheme will, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, be declared effective in the first half of 2023. An expected timetable of key events relating to the Acquisition will be provided in the Scheme Document.

Advisors

The Company’s financial advisors in respect of the Acquisition are Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan. The Company’s legal advisors are Cooley LLP and Matheson LLP.

Amgen’s lead financial advisor in respect of the Acquisition is PJT Partners and its financial advisor is Citigroup. Amgen’s legal advisors are Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and William Fry LLP.

About the Company Group

The Company is a public limited company registered in Ireland whose shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq under the ticker “HZNP”.

The Company is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. The Company has 12 marketed medicines and a pipeline with more than 20 development programs. The Company has offices or a presence across four continents and more than 2,000 employees.

For more information about the Company Group, see www.horizontherapeutics.com.

About Amgen and Acquirer Sub

Acquirer Sub is a private limited company incorporated in Ireland established for the sole purpose of implementing the Acquisition and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amgen. As of the date of this Announcement, the entire issued ordinary share capital of Acquirer Sub is owned by Amgen.

Amgen is a highly focused biotechnology company committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology. Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people’s lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world’s leading independent biotechnology companies. Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index.

For more information about Amgen, see www.amgen.com.

