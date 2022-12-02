Sri Trang introduces new Super Driver jobs for traditional natural rubber planters

BANGKOK, Dec 6, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc. (SET: STA), the world’s leading fully integrated natural rubber company, has opened registration for “Super Drivers” to create extra income for rubber planters from a secondary career as rubber transporters, building a rubber delivery network from plantations to factories in the Sri Trang Group. This will connect stakeholders in the rubber industry ecosystem, and drive the industry towards digitalization.

Mr. Veerasith Sinchareonkul, President & Executive Director of Sri Trang Agro-Industry (STA) explained that following the Company’s launch of “Sri Trang Friends”, the first App. to combine support services for farmers, trading partners, and related services across the digital platform, recently expanding with the new “Sri Trang Friends Station” App, which offers a rubber sales and trading platform, and allows interested natural rubber planters across the country to apply for membership, facilitating a more transparent and professional rubber trading business. This is a major development that will propel the Thai rubber industry towards digitalization, connecting networks of stakeholders across the natural rubber industry ecosystem in Thailand.

Most recently, the Sri Trang Group initiated the new “Super Driver” service, “heroes” to fellow farmers, providing rubber delivery services to Sri Trang rubber factories for fellow rubber planters who may be constrained by distance. The “Super Drivers” will pick up the rubber from plantation owners who require this service, then deliver the products to Sri Trang factories, thus alleviating the problems associated with approaching the factories and the delivery of rubber. Initially, the program is being launched as pilot projects in Loei and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, and will soon be introduced throughout the country.

The main differences that makes the “Super Driver” model special are the approach and the application process. The main target groups are the rubber planters, or those with families in the rubber plantation or rubber delivery business, with their own delivery trucks, who would like to earn extra income, and be ready to represent the senders and various types of natural rubber, such as fresh latex, cup lump rubber, raw rubber sheets and ribbed smoked rubber sheets from plantations in nearby vicinities, to be delivered to factories in the Sri Trang Group. The main purpose of “Super Driver” recruitment is to create an additional income stream for rubber planters and their relatives, along with helping rubber planters with direct access to the factories, as if having the factories right on the gates of their plantations. This is also in line with the Company’s policy to conduct its businesses sustainably by caring for the stakeholders in all sectors.

There are no application fees for the applicants. Moreover, they will receive the following benefits: 1) The ready-for-use POS with the downloaded App., 2) A floor-stand weighing scale, and 3) A gift set for Super Drivers, etc. Income from the delivery of rubber to the factory plus the diligence bonus for each “Super Driver” is expected to amount to approximately 18,500 baht per month.

“Our big mission is to create an additional income stream for people in and around rubber plantations by their becoming Super Drivers so they can elevate their quality of life. In addition, the model will provide easy access and opportunities for plantations that are located far away, to access the factories more readily, while connecting all the people involved in the rubber industry ecosystem through the App. which has been specially developed by the Company. In the near future, the “Sri Trang Friends” and “Sri Trang Friends Station” Apps that support the two groups of users – rubber traders and the Super Drivers – will have some connected functions that are aimed at positive and sustainable development towards the “Sri Trang Friends Ecosystem”, Mr. Veerasith concluded.

Released by Public Relations Dept., MT Multimedia Co., Ltd. for Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc.

For additional information, please contact: Wasana ‘Jeab” Wongsiri

T: +66 84 359 0659, +66 2 612 2081 ext.131; E: [email protected]

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc. https://www.sritranggroup.com/en/home

[SET: STA; STA-R; STA/F] [SGX: NC2; STA] [XTR: YTAA] [OTCPK: SRGPF]

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com