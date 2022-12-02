Syntegra and Datavant Partner to Enable the Exchange of Synthetic Data Across the Healthcare System

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syntegra, the leader in generating synthetic healthcare data, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced a partnership integrating Syntegra’s synthetic data capabilities into the Datavant Switchboard , a neutral, trusted and ubiquitous infrastructure for the exchange of privacy-preserved health data. This partnership will enable members of the Datavant ecosystem to seamlessly and compliantly generate and exchange privacy-preserved synthetic healthcare data.

Datavant customers will be able to use Syntegra’s generative AI technology to create high-fidelity synthetic datasets that can be used interchangeably with real data, while fully protecting patient privacy. Datavant customers will have a streamlined and integrated workflow to create synthetic data through the Datavant Switchboard, including synthetic versions of connected datasets. Syntegra’s proprietary machine learning algorithm – the Syntegra Medical Mind – creates realistic but not real data that has the same statistical properties as the underlying data, but which cannot be traced back to any real patients. Synthetic data provides an enhanced layer of privacy preservation and data security for organizations seeking to derive rich insight from patient-level data, while maximizing compliance with regulatory frameworks like HIPAA and GDPR.

Life science companies, data providers, healthcare analytics firms, academic institutions, and others will be able to create and utilize synthetic data for a wide range of use cases, including:

Improving disease prediction and detection by training and refining predictive models for risk stratification and disease diagnosis

Enabling access to data which is otherwise too sensitive to share by creating realistic yet privacy-preserved synthetic datasets, with minimized privacy risk and governance requirements

Increasing research and understanding of under-represented populations by augmenting existing patient-level datasets to expand patient cohorts (such as rare disease) and enable more robust predictive capabilities

“Synthetic data creates an opportunity to raise the threshold of privacy-centricity in data sharing, enabling the exchange of novel insights and analyses with greater confidence in privacy and security,” said Jamie Blackport, President of Privacy Hub at Datavant. “We are excited to partner with Syntegra as a leader in the field to amplify the adoption of synthetic data in our ecosystem, and unlock novel use cases for our customers while preserving patient privacy.”

“The Datavant ecosystem is a critical enabler in driving robust access to synthetic data across the healthcare industry, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” said Michael D. Lesh, SM MD FACC, Founder and CEO of Syntegra. “Syntegra offers accuracy and privacy capabilities that are far more robust than other synthetic data approaches. Together with Datavant, we are deepening access to a myriad of datasets with next-generation privacy protection, accelerating healthcare innovation and advancing patient care.”

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

About Syntegra

Syntegra is the first company to leverage the power of generative AI in healthcare, enabling low-burden access to privacy-preserved synthetic health data. Our proprietary algorithm — the Syntegra Medical Mind — is unlocking the promise of healthcare data by increasing its utility for those who have it and providing data access for those who need it. Syntegra’s synthetic data completely matches the statistical properties of the underlying data without containing any real patients’ information, fully protecting patient privacy. Learn more at www.syntegra.io and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

