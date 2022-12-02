Texas First Rentals, a Division of HOLT, Acquires Rental One, a Construction Equipment Rental Company

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Texas First Rentals®, a division of HOLT, announced today that it has acquired Rental One, a full-service equipment and storage container rental company offering a complete line of construction equipment and supplies in 15 locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Central Texas regions.

Texas First Rentals, a construction equipment rental company, offers rental solutions through its full line of aerial, dirt and portable power equipment. The equipment Texas First Rentals provides includes boom lifts, scissor lifts, excavators, generators, pumps and trench safety equipment.

“Rental One is an excellent strategic and cultural fit that complements our existing products and services,” said CEO and General Manager of HOLT, Peter J. Holt. “More importantly, Rental One is a multi-generational, family-owned Texas company. As a family-owned business ourselves, we know the value of such an organization and what that means to our customers.”

Rental One, founded in 2004 in Colleyville, Texas, with equipment rental roots going back to the 1950s, is a family-owned, full-service equipment and storage container rental company offering a full line of well-maintained, quality construction equipment and concrete, safety, erosion control and construction supplies throughout its locations.

“Our team has worked to build a successful business with meaningful relationships that span three generations,” said Rental One President Mike O’Neal. “Our customers will benefit from a broader range of products and combined expertise as we join the Texas First Rentals team. We continue to be committed to providing customers with the best equipment and reliable service they have grown to know.”

With this acquisition, the 300 current Rental One employees, including the leadership team, will become employees of Texas First Rentals and will continue to operate from current Rental One locations.

“I’m confident joining a values-based organization is a positive move for us all.” said O’Neal. “We look forward to collaborating with the Texas First Rentals team to build upon our mutual success.”

This acquisition will allow Texas First Rentals to expand its presence to a total of 40 locations in highly attractive regions poised for future growth. For more information about the products and services available through Texas First Rentals, visit www.texasfirstrentals.com.

About Texas First Rentals

Texas First Rentals® is a leading construction equipment rental company and a division of HOLT, serving 118 Texas counties spanning from the Red River to the Rio Grande™. Texas First Rentals offers rental solutions through its full line of aerial, dirt and portable power equipment such as booms, scissor lifts, excavators, generators, pumps and trench safety equipment. Products available for rent include Caterpillar®, Genie®, JLG®, Sullair® and others. Daily, weekly and long-term equipment rental options are available.

Texas First Rentals® is part of the HOLT family of companies. For more information, visit www.texasfirstrentals.com and www.holtcat.com

