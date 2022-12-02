TexTale redefines men’s basics with its unique fabrics, classy craftsmanship and purposeful design

Hong Kong, Hong Kong–(Newsfile Corp. – December 14, 2022) – TexTale a premier, direct-to-customer fashion brand has launched an innovative Stain Repellent Crew T-shirt with high-performance technology that consists of several techniques in order to repel water and stains, known as Easy Clean ™. Applied with a durable water-repellent treatment and weaved from slimming yarns. The fabric used maintains waterproofness in both structure and materials. TexTale continues to set the pace in the Men’s essential clothing market with its sophisticated craftsmanship designed to improve and enhance traditional clothing.

TexTale Launches Stain Repellent T-Shirt With High Performance Technology and Sustainable Material

TexTale is on a mission to create an ultimate day-to-day wearing experience with innovative tech fabrics accessible to all. Over the past ten years, there has been a need for brands that cater to the basics of men’s fashion statement. TexTale conspicuously differentiates itself from other companies through its ultimate user insight, with the help of excellent fabric design and top luxury standard production technology. This is to create the best basic models for male users worldwide, aiming to become a trusted and respected brand in basic models.

“We see ourselves as problem solvers, who disagree with brands that boast about their common products,” said one of the founders. “Here is how we do it: we started our brand and applied innovative tech fabrics with sophisticated craftsmanship to improve and enhance traditional clothing.” The founders of TexTale, having passed them young age with the inherent showoffs associated with that age, decided to return to the spirit of the original. The company uses first principles to make a T-shirt to solve the pain points of men for essential clothing. They have developed a reputation for creating fabrics beyond luxury and more reasonable prices accessible to all.

TexTale boasts an eco-friendly and modern factory, striving to deliver a long-lasting lifestyle with sustainable material to its global customers. Every detail of TexTale’s product is designed to reach the ultimate goal of decency and comfort daily.

TexTale Design Center cooperates with the world-renowned top design schools Central Saint Martins and Parsons School of Design. It has a global 1000+ version database, which is upgraded according to the characteristics of the North American population. Whether it is hem seam or high-end stitching, it strives for perfection. The company owns a world-class factory with over 30 years of knitwear production experience. It allows them to complete A+ products with luxury-level craftsmanship.

TexTale is a customer-centric company with customer satisfaction at the epicenter of its services. “We always prioritize our customers’ needs by constantly working on detail enhancement to ensure customers can wear our products on various occasions.” Similarly, TexTale has undergone some positive changes within the company over the past few months, including testing its methods and adjusting to recent updates to maintain quality and results for its customers. Today, they can proudly say they are the quintessential blend of reliability, integrity, professionalism, thoughtful solutions, knowledge, value for money, and quality services.

To engage the services of TexTale, check out the company’s website at textale.tech/

About TexTale

TexTale has four founders, all individually gifted in different industries. Two of the founders are from the financial investment industry, pooling their wealth of knowledge to drive the financial arm of the brand. One of the founders is from the tech industry. He’s the brain behind the tech innovations in the company. The fourth founder is in a family that has been deeply involved in the garment manufacturing industry for 30 years. He’s a young successor full of ambitions. He inherited two generations of clothing manufacturing technology and a world-class factory. They have been working as OEM for luxury brands for over a decade.

