Cal Commercial Insurance (+1 949 771-7731), based in Orange County, CA, now offers State Fund alternative coverage in addition to their other packages. The independent agents specialize in lowering workers compensation costs and mitigating risks for contractor business owners.

San Clemente, California–(Newsfile Corp. – December 14, 2022) – The new California State Fund coverage alternatives from Cal Commercial Insurance protect contractors in the construction trades from potential unforeseen workers compensation expenses and can be customized to suit the client’s specific needs.

More information can be found at

https://statefund.calcommercialinsurance.com/

In October of 2022, the Contractors State License Board issued Important Notices to HVAC and Concrete Contractors, notifying them of a new California law (Senate Bill 216, Chapter 978, Statutes of 2022).





Los Angeles, CA State Fund Insurance Launched – Cal Commercial Insurance



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/147588_5db454e014837b89_001full.jpg

This new law is effective January 1, 2023 and requires proof of workers’ compensation on file with the Contractors State License Board (CSLB) for C-20 Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and C-8 Concrete Contractors. As of that date, no license in these classifications will be issued, reinstated, reactivated, or renewed without proof of workers’ compensation insurance.

The letters received were unexpected because previously, a sole owner of an HVAC or Concrete business without any employees didn’t have any requirements for workers’ compensation insurance. Workers’ Compensation Insurance insures a business’ employees in case of injury on the job.

The letter also lists Important Deadlines as follows.

If the CSLB license renewal is due between January 1, 2023 and June 30, 2023: the CSLB will not renew the license without proof of workers’ compensation.

If the CSLB license renewal is due after June 30, 2023: proof of worker’ compensation must be filed with CSLB by July 1, 2023.

As of July 1, 2023, any contractor holding a C-8 or C-20 who has not filed proof of workers’ compensation will have that classification removed.

Insurance agencies that specialize in the construction and artisan trades, like Cal Commercial Insurance, have insurance carriers that offer substantial rate savings for most of the building construction trades.

Independent agents are ready to assist the construction trades contractors in securing the best State Fund insurance alternative coverage, at the most affordable rates.

About Cal Commercial Insurance

Cal Commercial Insurance has been insuring construction trade businesses in Orange County, Los Angeles County, San Diego County, and the whole state of California for over 15 years. They are a team of independent agents, which gives them the freedom to choose the best carrier for each client’s needs. They are committed to helping contractors and the artisan trades business owners keep their companies running smoothly and consistently find affordable coverage.

Interested parties can get more information by calling (949) 771-7731 or at https://calcommercialinsurance.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Kevin Walheim

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Cal Commercial Insurance

Address: 806 East Avenida Pico Suite I-266, San Clemente, CA 92672, United States

Phone: +1-818-924-2054

Website: https://statefund.calcommercialinsurance.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147588