Tryp Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase on Monday, January 9, 2023

Company to be in San Francisco January 8-11, 2023, during 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tryp Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing intravenous-infused psilocin (the active metabolite of psilocybin) for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Biotech Showcase on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Time: 11:00am PST

Track: Yosemite C (Ballroom Level)

Biotech Showcase is an investor conference featuring insights from top investors and biopharma executives.

Interested parties can register to attend the event here:

https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

Additionally, CEO Jim Gilligan and CBO Peter Molloy will be in San Francisco from January 8-11, 2023, during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference and will be available for meetings with investors.

Individuals interested in meeting with CEO Jim Gilligan and CBO Peter Molloy can contact [email protected].

About Tryp Therapeutics

Tryp Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary, novel formulations for the administration of psilocin in combination with psychotherapy to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Tryp’s lead program, TRP-8803, is a proprietary formulation of IV-infused psilocin (the active metabolite of psilocybin) that alleviates numerous shortcomings of oral psilocybin including: significantly reducing the time to onset of the psychedelic state, controlling the depth and duration of the psychedelic experience, and reducing the overall duration of the intervention to a commercially feasible timeframe. The Company has an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Binge Eating Disorder at the University of Florida and an upcoming Phase 2a clinical trial with the University of Michigan for the treatment of fibromyalgia, both of which are utilizing TRP-8802 (synthetic, oral psilocybin) to demonstrate efficacy in these indications. Where a preliminary clinical benefit has been demonstrated, subsequent studies are expected to utilize TRP-8803 which has the potential to further improve efficacy, safety and patient experience. For more information, please visit www.tryptherapeutics.com.

