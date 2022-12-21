Valneva to Conduct Investor Meetings during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Oddo BHF Forum

Saint-Herblain (France), December 21, 2022 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announces that members of its management team including Thomas Lingelbach, CEO and Peter Bühler, CFO will hold investor meetings during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 9 – 12, 2023 in San Francisco and the Oddo BHF Forum, January 5 – 6, 2023 in Lyon France.

Valneva’s CEO and CFO will notably discuss the Company’s current vaccine pipeline and commercial products as well as highlight Valneva’s core near- and mid-term value drivers, including its Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15 (Phase 3, partnered with Pfizer) and its single shot chikungunya virus vaccine candidate VLA1553 (rolling submission of biologics license application underway).

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development, production and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company takes a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development and then applies its deep understanding of vaccine science to develop prophylactic vaccines addressing these diseases. Valneva has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to commercialize three vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease and the chikungunya virus.

