VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of VYNE, is scheduled to participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference on December 8, 2022.

Panel Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022 Time: 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. ET Panel Presentation: Hit or Miss: Companies with 2023 Readouts & Launches to Keep in Focus Presenter: David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of VYNE

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain platform includes lead programs VYN201 (pan-BETi) and VYN202 (selective-BETi), and access to a library of small molecule BET inhibitors for the potential treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

[email protected]

Tyler Zeronda

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

908-458-9106

[email protected]