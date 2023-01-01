$1.2 Billion in 2022 in Multifamily Purchases Closed by Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC

OAK BROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC (“Inland Acquisitions”) announced today that it negotiated and closed the purchase of approximately $1.2 billion in multifamily properties on behalf of Inland-related entities throughout 2022. The acquisitions total 4,313 rental units and more than 2 million square feet across 6 states located in the South and Western United States.

Joe Cosenza, vice chairman of The Inland Real Estate Group, LLC and president of Inland Acquisitions, as well as Matthew Tice and Mark Cosenza, both senior vice presidents of Inland Acquisitions, are responsible for completing the purchases.

“From apartments, single-family rentals, senior and student housing to manufactured housing, we had an exciting year negotiating and closing a diverse set of multifamily deals for various Inland entities,” said Matthew Tice. “Our team’s acquisition expertise and agility throughout various economic cycles has allowed us to expand our acquisition strategy and target a wider variety of multifamily communities.”

To date, Inland Acquisitions has completed the acquisition of more than $10 billion in multifamily assets, comprised of 569 properties throughout the United States totaling more than 96,000 units.

“As we enter 2023, we are bullish on acquiring multifamily properties featuring premium amenities, high occupancy rates and located in desirable markets with strong demographics that provide renters with access to good schools, public transportation, retail areas and major employers,” said Mark Cosenza.

Since inception, Inland Acquisitions has facilitated more than $54 billion of purchases including single-tenant properties, medical office buildings, self-storage, apartments and retail properties.

About Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC

Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC assists in identifying potential acquisition opportunities, negotiates acquisition-related contracts and acquires real estate assets for the various entities that are a part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate and finance groups, which is comprised of independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some common ownership or have been sponsored and managed by such entities or subsidiaries thereof (collectively, “Inland”). For additional information, please refer to Inland’s website at www.inlandgroup.com.

