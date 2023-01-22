Phillips Academy Campaign Raises $408.9M From Nearly 20,000 Donors

ANDOVER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phillips Academy’s Knowledge & Goodness Campaign has surpassed its $400 million goal, securing a place among the most ambitious and comprehensive campaigns in independent school history. The final total of $408.9 million will have immediate and lasting effects, particularly for students, who will benefit from over $100 million in additional financial aid endowment and more than $120 million in new and renovated academic, student wellness, and athletic facilities.

Launched in September 2017, Knowledge & Goodness sought to elevate Andover’s mission to educate youth from every quarter and to amplify the values of the PA community. A record 19,996 donors from 80-plus countries answered the call. Andover also received more than $4.7 million worth of in-kind gifts—primarily artwork—donated to the Addison Gallery, its acclaimed museum of American art. And more than 100 donors to the campaign designated future commitments in their estate plans, totaling over $22.6 million.

“This campaign has been transformative and has touched every facet of the Andover experience, from the classroom to the research lab, from our prized institutes and museums to our dynamic campus facilities,” said Trustee President Amy C. Falls ’82, who co-chaired the campaign with Joseph Y. Bae ’90, and Peter L.S. Currie ’74. “The Knowledge & Goodness name was inspired by Andover’s founding constitution. And our global community has demonstrated how profoundly relevant that phrase remains today through their generosity and devotion to our students and faculty. I am grateful to all who so thoughtfully and energetically invested in Andover.”

Among the highlights:

More than $103 million was raised for financial aid endowment, strengthening Andover’s need-blind admission policy.

Capital investments of more than $121 million helped to finance a new health and wellness center, dorm and library renovations, and two new athletic facilities. Groundbreaking for a new music building took place this winter.

Nearly $35 million was invested in attracting and retaining faculty across 19 academic fields.

More than $85 million funded top priorities throughout the campaign, including equity and inclusion, and health and wellness programs.

Donors also supported the Tang Institute, Learning in the World, Community and Multicultural Development, and the Brace Center for Gender Studies.

“This milestone speaks to the power of our community and what we can achieve together,” said Head of School Raynard S. Kington, MD, PhD. “Every person and every gift helped sustain us through the challenges of the past few years and move the campus forward in critical ways.”

Prior to Kington’s arrival in 2020, the campaign began under the leadership of John Palfrey, former head of school and current president of the MacArthur Foundation; it continued with Jim Ventre ’79, who served as interim head of school through the monumental test of the pandemic.

