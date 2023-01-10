10X Ecommerce Announces Consultation Services For Direct-To-Consumer Brands

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – January 10, 2023) – Consulting agency 10X Ecommerce focuses on direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands using founder Xenon Tan’s newly created framework.

The S.I.A. (Sales, Influencers, and Ads) Framework aims to help e-commerce business founders run an online store simpler.

10X Ecommerce provides specialized consulting services to help online retailers with their online presence. They offer a range of services from improving websites, establishing a business’ sales process, and setting up paid advertising campaigns. With the growing need for online retail, e-commerce consulting businesses have become increasingly popular. They can provide the expertise needed to create a successful online retail platform. 

“At the age of 19 years old, I had my first taste of E-commerce with a small online clothing brand. I didn’t know what I was doing exactly – but I remembered clearly the adrenaline rush of excitement I felt when my phone notification came in the first online sale!” 10X Ecommerce founder Xenon Tan said. “I want e-commerce founders to experience the same feeling and make it a regular thing. I felt it was my mission to help fill the market gap for DTC brands as there is a huge knowledge gap in e-commerce among brand founders. I believe it is my calling to equip brand founders with real tangible skills to scale their online stores to the next level,” he continues.

About 10X Ecommerce

10X Ecommerce offers a fully comprehensive consulting service that solves problems and innovates for e-commerce businesses in areas not limited to web design, product management, marketing, and customer service. 10X Ecommerce is contributing to the growing e-commerce industry, providing brand owners with skills and knowledge. 10X Ecommerce has generated $57 million for over 300 clients since its inception.

Contact details

Contact Name: Xenon Tan
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.10xecommerce.asia

