LBank Exchange Will List Jencoin (JEN) on January 11, 2023

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – January 10, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Jencoin (JEN) on January 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the JEN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on January 11, 2023.

Built on BSC, Jencoin (JEN) aims to create a decentralized platform where users can transfer money using its currency. Its native token JEN will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on January 11, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Jencoin

Built on the BSC, Jencoin is here to create a crypto platform that focuses on decentralization, privacy and anonymity of the trader. Its working protocol BSC P2P has assisted the team in developing a network of widely used payment channels as options for users’ P2P transactions, allowing its users to transfer money around the world quickly and without fear of disruptions, reimbursements, or processing issues.

The transfer of control and decision-making from a centralized entity (individual, organization, or group thereof) to a distributed network is referred to as decentralization, which allows the transactions taken place to be untraceable. As a platform that allows PoS Mining, payment gateways for internet enterprises, and multiplatform wallets for local merchants, Jencoin is completely decentralized. Decentralized cryptocurrencies have proven to be an invaluable lifeline for those who were previously denied access to traditional financial systems.

The transactions at Jencoin are fully transparent and anonymous. They are under the control of the dealer, there is no limit to the amount of currency, and the dealer can keep the confidentiality of its transaction. In addition, with Jencoin’s encrypted VPN, users are offered optional anonymity, decentralization, and security. Jencoin allows a completely anonymous cryptocurrency exchange. Although the wallets, address and history of the transactions is available publicly but the owners are not documented and are kept anonymous. This adds to the safety and security of the platform, allowing users to buy and sell with full confidence and trust.

Furthermore, being aware of the high trading fee charged by other cryptocurrency networks, Jencoin created a cryptocurrency that can operate on low fee. It charges as low as $0.001, which will not hurt user’s wallet. Jencoin is concerned about its wallet owners and hope they benefit from each and every transaction, rather than paying more trading fee. It wants to provide everyone with an independently run financial system so that the world can create banking software that allows users to be their own independent bank. The mission of Jencoin is to provide simple yet strong banking for everyone to support their finances with easy access from anywhere in the world.

About JEN Token

Jencoin’s native token JEN is a type of cryptocurrency which is supported by an encrypted VPN. It uses the Zerocoin protocol that allows it to have lightning fast transactions with low fee, and secures the blockchain network using the proof-of-stake (PoS) script method while paying a 40% APR on coins held. JEN will be used for JEN Online Shopping Store, JEN VPN Technology, JEN Lottery, FASTBIT, and JEN Games.

Based on BEP-20, JEN has a total supply of 21 million (i.e., 21,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on January 11, 2023, investors who are interested in the Jencoin investment can easily buy and sell JEN token on LBank Exchange by then.

