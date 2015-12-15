ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

25 JANUARY 2023 at 9.00 EET



154,112 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 154,112 A shares have been converted into 154,112 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 25 January 2023.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 34,032,382 A shares and 107,101,896 B shares. The number of votes of the company’s shares is after the conversion 787,749,536.

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson CFO Olli Huotari SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

