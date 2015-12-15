154,112 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
25 JANUARY 2023 at 9.00 EET
        

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 154,112 A shares have been converted into 154,112 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 25 January 2023.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 34,032,382 A shares and 107,101,896 B shares. The number of votes of the company’s shares is after the conversion 787,749,536.

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson

CFO

     Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

  

                                                
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion’s pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion’s net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

