Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) Names New Chief of Cyber and Technology Programs

Matthew Page Poised to Help AITC Grow and Expand Services

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AITC–Advanced IT Concepts, Inc. (AITC), a leading systems integration firm providing information technology (IT), training, simulation and professional services and solutions to defense and federal agencies, recently named Matthew Page as the company’s Chief of Cyber and Technology Programs. Page is responsible for the successful implementation of all Cyber and Technology related programs, the development and enactment of cyber security growth strategy for future cyber program expansion opportunities and leading the Cyber Security Community of Interest (COI).





Prior to joining AITC, Page previously served our nation as an Army Chief Warrant Officer and a Department of the Army Civilian. His most recent Federal Government role was in Civilian Service serving as NETCOM’s Southeast Region Network Division Chief (GS-14). Page has earned numerous awards in both the military and civilian communities, including the prestigious Legion of Merit and the 93rd Signal Brigade’s Senior Civilian of the Year. Additionally, he has acquired several technical certifications including: ISC2 Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Juniper Networks Certified Internet Associate, VMware Certified Professional, Cisco Certified Network Associate, Security+, GAIC Security Essentials, and GAIC Certified Incident Handler.

“Matthew brings a wealth of knowledge, skills, and expertise to help AITC deliver the next generation of services and support to the valued clients we serve throughout the world,” says David E. Gardner AITC’s CEO. “We look forward to the positive impact he will make towards accomplishing our rising goals and ambitious objectives.”

AITC has been recognized for its fast growth, recently earning a spot on the Washington Technology Fast 50 list of the fastest growing government contractors nationwide, Inc. 5000 list (ranking No. 2054) and also on the Inc. Regionals Southeast list (ranking at No. 66). The company also graduated from the SBA’s 8(a) program in May 2022, as it continues its upward growth trajectory. For more information, visit www.aitcinc.com.

About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC):

Advanced IT Concepts, Inc. (AITC) is an Information Technology (IT) and Training Solutions Systems Integrator focused on the federal government and the Department of Defense (DoD). With efforts in Germany, Belgium, Korea, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, several other countries, and more than eighteen states and 31 locations within CONUS, AITC offers its customers end-to-end solutions and a truly global reach. AITC is an SDVOSB-certified small business. Visit our website for more information at www.aitcinc.com.

