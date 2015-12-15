Applause Delivers another Record-Breaking Year, as Global Demand for Digital Quality Testing Accelerates

Brands Such as Fanatics Rely on Applause for Real World Testing of Digital Experiences

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applause, a world leader in testing and digital quality, today announced that 2022 was another record-breaking year for growth and expansion, with even more global brands selecting Applause as their partner for testing digital experiences.

Applause exited 2022 with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 60, marking the tenth quarter in a row of NPS scores well above 50. This continued strong performance demonstrates that Applause remains the premier partner that brands such as Fanatics can turn to for authentic, real-world feedback on the quality of their digital experiences:

“This is a truly exciting time for Fanatics Betting and Gaming as we gear up to launch our online sports betting platform later this year. We are committed to providing a seamless, user-centric sportsbook experience that our customers will love. To help with our efforts, we’ve engaged Applause for their expertise and knowledge around digital quality testing, including sports betting products. Their testers give us insights into how real users in real situations will interact with and use our app, and then using those learnings, we can offer our customers the best sportsbook experience possible,” said Ian Botts, Chief Technology Officer, Fanatics Betting and Gaming.

“2022 was another year of exceeding customer expectations, and I could not be prouder of the Applause team’s achievements. In a complex world of market volatility, new technology eclipsing the old, fluid buying channels and changing expectations, digital remains the constant. Our continued growth and high NPS show that we are helping our customers rise to the occasion, and I want to thank them for their continued trust and partnership,” said Chris Malone, Applause’s Chief Executive Officer. “I am also very proud of our strong results – which clearly reflect our leadership in the testing space, as well as strong demand despite economic uncertainty. Applause is the release partner of choice for all things digital, and we will continue to help our customers release faster, with confidence.”

In 2022, Applause saw continued strong demand for its core Functional Testing solution, as well as substantial growth in its Voice/AI, Payments, Usability and Accessibility solutions, as global demand for digital quality testing continues to accelerate. While the company works with leaders in virtually every industry vertical, Applause saw particularly strong growth in the high tech, financial services and media segments, where brands are responding to rapidly changing digital requirements from their customers.

Applause’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction was acknowledged in 2022 with many global industry awards including: a Stevie People’s Choice Award for Favorite Software Company for a second year in a row; silver awards for Company of the Year from both the Best in Biz International Awards and the American Business Awards programs; an APPEALIE SaaS Award in the Development and DevOps category; a bronze ranking for Software Company of the Year in the Stevie International Business Awards program; a North American Software Testing Leading Vendor Award; and an AI Excellence Award.

Applause has also been named to the Software Development Times 2022 Top 100 Best in Show list for the third year in a row, and for a fourth time has been recognized for its corporate culture by Boston Business Journal on the 2022 Best Places to Work list.

Applause is a world leader in testing and digital quality. Brands today win or lose customers through digital interactions, and Applause delivers authentic feedback on the quality of digital assets and experiences, provided by real users in real-world settings. Our disruptive approach harnesses the power of the Applause platform and leverages the uTest community of more than one million independent digital testers worldwide. Unlike traditional testing methods (including lab-based and offshoring), Applause responds with the speed, scale and flexibility that digital-focused brands require and expect. Applause provides insightful, actionable testing results that can directly inform go/no go release decisions, helping development teams build better and faster, and release with confidence. Digital-first brands rely on Applause as a best practice to deliver the digital experiences their customers love.

