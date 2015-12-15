Alkira a Finalist for “Cloud Innovator of the Year” in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards

Award Recognizes Alkira’s Groundbreaking Multi-cloud Networking Software (MCNS) Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alkira, the cloud networking pioneer, has been declared a finalist for Cloud Innovator of the Year in the international cloud computing program, The Cloud Awards. Final winners will be announced February 7th.

“Alkira is proud to be selected as a finalist in The Cloud Awards, especially given the caliber of organizations we’re up against,” said Alkira CEO and Co-founder Amir Khan. “This honor validates the transformational power of our multi-cloud networking software (MCNS) platform, which dramatically accelerates customer journeys to the cloud, in the cloud, and across multi-cloud environments.”

With Alkira, network engineers and architects can stand up unified global networks and cloud on-ramps within minutes. Built-in the cloud for the cloud and delivered as a service—with no hardware or software to install—Alkira removes the complexity of cloud/multi-cloud deployments by automating the entire creation, management, and operation of the network.

“Advancing to the next stage of The Cloud Awards program is a remarkable achievement,” said James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards. “Alkira deserves to be named a finalist as their creative solution exceeded all expectations. With such a strong shortlist, for Alkira to move on to the next stage is a huge result.”

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories for The Cloud Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in cloud networking as a service. We unify multiple clouds, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security network admins know, can instantly scale as needed, and is available as a service. There is no new hardware to deploy, no software to download, and no cloud architecture to learn. Alkira’s solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

