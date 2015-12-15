Next DLP Accelerates Business Momentum with Record-Breaking Revenue Growth

Data Loss Prevention Leader Announces Year-End Milestones with US Expansion, New Executives, Customer and Employee Growth

BOSTON & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next DLP (“Next”), a leader in data loss prevention (DLP), announced today the company’s unprecedented 2022 growth reaching a dramatic 200 percent increase in revenue as the company continues to innovate ahead of the data loss protection and insider risk solutions market. Next’s significant achievements reflect a banner year of momentum with market entrance into North America, expansion of the U.S. executive team, and record customer and employee growth.

Next welcomed the appointments of Connie Stack, Chief Executive Officer (CEO); Troy Gabel, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO); and Fergal Glynn, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Hiring Connie Stack as the company’s new CEO is integral to Next’s forward progress. Under Stack’s strong vision, the new executives will play a critical role in the company’s growth acceleration and strengthen Next’s expansion into the U.S. market.

“This type of growth reflects our investment in our cloud platform, services, and employees,” said Connie Stack, CEO of Next DLP. “We had an impressive year thanks to our team’s unwavering commitment to helping our customers protect their most sensitive data assets. We are committed to providing best-in-class customer service as Next innovates to reinvent data protection for today’s threat landscape.”

Next’s Reveal SaaS Platform: Key Innovations

Next-gen endpoint agent: Next Reveal is the first DLP agent to deliver Machine Learning on the endpoint. Next’s smart agent identifies and categorizes data at the point of risk. It begins baselining activity at deployment and uses multiple behavioral analytics algorithms to define typical vs. anomalous behavior, delivering data protection that doesn’t rely on a connection to a separate analysis engine while all personal data remains on the device.

Next Reveal is the first DLP agent to deliver Machine Learning on the endpoint. Next’s smart agent identifies and categorizes data at the point of risk. It begins baselining activity at deployment and uses multiple behavioral analytics algorithms to define typical vs. anomalous behavior, delivering data protection that doesn’t rely on a connection to a separate analysis engine while all personal data remains on the device. Built with today’s technology: Next’s high performance agent combined with a cloud-native, multi-tenant platform provides organizations with speedy deployments, flexibility and immediate visibility. The non-intrusive, system-aware, self-auditing agent works seamlessly within customer ecosystems respecting existing business processes.

Next’s high performance agent combined with a cloud-native, multi-tenant platform provides organizations with speedy deployments, flexibility and immediate visibility. The non-intrusive, system-aware, self-auditing agent works seamlessly within customer ecosystems respecting existing business processes. User training at the point of risk: Next enables a positive security culture by empowering employees and building a dynamic “human firewall.” Adaptable security measures and real-time training increase productivity and reduce risk of data loss.

Additional major company milestones include:

Gartner included Reveal in both its 2021 Market Guide for Data Risk Prevention and its 2022 Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions for its industry-leading, user-centric DLP solution that enables organizations to uncover risk, educate employees, and fulfill security, compliance, and regulatory needs.

SC Awards Europe recognized Next’s platform Reveal as one of the Best Data Leakage Prevention (DLP) Solution in the Excellence Awards Threat Solutions shortlist for 2022.

Next grew its US based employee base by 250%.

The British Standards Institution accredited Next with the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for the design, development, sales, implementation and support of software for its cyber security solution.

“Simply put, 2022 was an incredible year for Next,” added Stack. “Security and risk professionals know legacy DLP doesn’t work. These solutions are not effective for today’s modern and distributed organizations. Why? Because the ‘old way’ of doing things negatively impacts endpoint performance and reduces employee productivity. Here at Next, our customers know there is a smarter approach to secure and protect their sensitive data.”

About Next DLP

Next DLP (“Next”) is a leading provider of data protection solutions for organizations with valuable data that must uncover risk, educate employees and fulfill security, compliance, and regulatory needs. Next’s mission is to reinvent data protection for today’s distributed organization. It is disrupting the legacy data loss prevention market with a user-centric, flexible, cloud-native, AI/ML-powered solution built for today’s threat landscape. The company’s leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from HelpSystems, DigitalGuardian, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Shopify. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from Fortune 100 finance and retailers to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit www.nextdlp.com.

