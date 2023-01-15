Andaz Brand Debuts in Thailand With the Opening of Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach

The lush and tropical beachfront retreat offers well-traveled explorers and families a welcoming, invigorating destination to reconnect with nature and discover authentic Thai culture

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, marking the debut of the Andaz brand in Thailand. Nestled across over 15 acres (6.4 hectares) of stunning beachfront land, amid mature trees and gardens overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, this luxury lifestyle resort provides a myriad of ways for guests to express their personal style and connect with the local culture and nature, from destination excursions to authentic dining, wellness and family activities.





“With the growing demand for immersive, authentic experiences among luxury travelers, we are delighted by the launch of the vibrant Andaz brand in Thailand, one of the world’s most appealing destinations,” said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt. “Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach is our first Andaz resort in Thailand, adding to the brand’s growing portfolio in the region, which now includes properties located in Bali, Delhi, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, Tokyo and Xiamen.”

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach is a tranquil oceanfront sanctuary on Tawanron Beach – known as “Sunset Beach” for its magnificent sunset views – located between the popular holiday hub of Jomtien and the charming fishing village of Bang Saray and is within a 10-minute drive from most of Pattaya’s scenic and tourism hotspots such as the beautiful rolling green countryside, lakes, wineries, world-class golf courses and cafes. Less than two hours by car from Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi Airport, the resort is in the Na Jomtien area which is poised to become a luxury lifestyle leisure destination as part of the country’s Eastern Economic Corridor development.

“While celebrating the spirit of exploration and the individuality of each guest and immersed in an unspoiled beachside setting, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach offers low-rise clusters of rooms, suites and villas, shady courtyards, sparkling pools and creative event spaces, all of which reflect the dynamic charm of this up-and-coming destination,” said Ranjeet Y. Rajebhosale, general manager, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach. “Through collaborations with local brands like the wellness provider, PAÑPURI, and artisans, we hope to create riveting experiences that will help guests reconnect with nature and discover Thai culture.”

Concept and Design

Surrounded by mature, landscaped gardens with conserved, century-old trees, the distinctively local yet modern design of the resort is inspired by the site’s history as a private estate. Conceived by award-winning Thai architecture firm A49 and PIA interiors, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach warmly greets guests with an awe-inspiring raintree and reflective pond upon arrival within the Raintree Court, which is the heart and soul of the resort where travelers can meet, unwind and socialize. This barrier-free space features restaurants with interactive show kitchens and an herb garden, where guests can receive a personalized tour, along with additional distinctive experiences and programming for travelers looking to fulfil their curiosities and stimulate their senses. Exquisite Thai teakwood houses – all of which have been given a new lease on life using reclaimed wood materials from storied traditional Thai wooden houses – are nestled under the tropical foliage, while natural, locally sourced and handmade materials and artwork have been incorporated throughout the resort.

Guestrooms and Suites

Set in low-rise clustered buildings, the 204 rooms, suites, and villas, which start from 538 square feet (50 square meters), are adorned with locally influenced interiors, walk-in rain showers and a balcony or terrace with a relaxing daybed. Spread throughout the gardens, guests can experience a sense of discovery as they explore the lush landscape. A variety of accommodation options cater to a wide range of occasions and guests, from multi-generational families to couples and individuals. The Lagoon Access Rooms invite guests to step straight into the rippling waters of the resort pool, while the Pool Suites allow guests to cool down with a private dip at any time of day, and the Beachfront Suites are set directly on the soft sand.

Set to open in the coming months, two heritage-inspired houses form the resort’s most highly prized accommodation that are ideal for multi-generational families and intimate celebrations – a duplex four-bedroom Manor House and a breath-taking six-bedroom Presidential Heritage House, each of which offers luxurious living with private pools, courtyards, butler service and ocean views.

Dining and Entertainment

The resort’s six distinct restaurants and bars feature local, seasonal, and sustainable produce, including tropical fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices from the onsite organic garden. A vibrant beachfront restaurant serving fresh local seafood, Fish Club offers light poolside bites at lunch, refreshing cocktails at sunset, immersive contemporary dinners and late-night drinks with live DJ sets. Wok Wok serves traditional Thai comfort food and authentic regional flavors in a casual environment, La Cucina is a trattoria-style Italian restaurant where guests can savor delicious pastas and freshly baked pizzas with Italian wines, while Village Butcher is a classic steakhouse where diners can enjoy charcoal-grilled steaks alongside a wide selection of wines. The Teak Lounge invites guests to sit back and enjoy refreshments under the magnificent raintree, and the soon-to-open Ruen Thai is a traditional, charming teahouse adorned with Thai silks and classical floor seating, allowing guests to sit back and recharge in a tranquil space surrounded by nature.

Wellness

Three outdoor swimming pools provide endless opportunities for relaxation, including a peaceful lap pool, a freeform family pool next to the bright Sanuk Sanuk kids’ club, and a beachfront pool overlooking the beautiful beach that sets the stage for sunset cocktails and sparkling DJ parties. Nestled amid the verdant gardens, PAÑPURI Spa is a collaboration with the exclusive Thai wellness brand – which also created the resort’s uniquely scented bathroom amenities – offering a luxurious haven of wellness where guests can experience soothing therapies with organic skincare products. The 24-hour fitness center features the latest Technogym equipment and a rejuvenating yoga room.

Social Spaces

The naturally lit 3,229-square foot (300-square meter) Garden Pavilion will bring every social or corporate event to life with its floor-to-ceiling windows, versatile pre-function foyer, outdoor terrace and show kitchen. Ruen Thai, the restored two-level heritage building, can be transformed into an exquisite setting for more intimate occasions.

For more information and full terms or to book a stay, please visit andazpattaya.com or call +66 38 221 234.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, from February 1, 2023 to April 30, 2023, part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

Terms & Conditions

Offer valid for 500 Bonus Points for each qualifying night stayed by World of Hyatt members in good standing during a hotel’s offer period at participating hotels and resorts. Offer valid at participating hotels and resorts for stays with a checkout date during each hotel’s offer period. For each hotel’s offer period, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. To be eligible for this offer you must be a World of Hyatt member in good standing at time of reservation and stay, stay at a participating hotel with a checkout date during that hotel’s offer period, provide your World of Hyatt membership number at time of check-in, and either pay an Eligible Rate or redeem a free night award. An “Eligible Rate” and “Ineligible Rate” are defined in the World of Hyatt Terms and Conditions (located at worldofhyatt.com/terms). Only one point bonus may be earned per member, per stay, regardless of the number of rooms booked. Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this offer. Two or more consecutive nights at the same hotel will be deemed one stay. All points awarded under this offer are Bonus Points. This offer is subject to the complete terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program. Please allow 3-4 weeks after travel is completed for World of Hyatt Bonus Points to be credited to your Account. To join World of Hyatt, visit world.hyatt.com. Qualifying nights will automatically be tracked when you provide your World of Hyatt membership number at check-in. A limited number of rooms are allocated to this offer; reservations subject to availability. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this offer at any time without notice. The trademarks Hyatt®, World of Hyatt® and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. © 2023 Hyatt International Corporation. All rights reserved.

For additional information, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,200 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Andaz

Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand of luxury lifestyle hotels weaves the sights, sounds, and tastes of each property’s surroundings for a distinctively local experience. Through thoughtful, unscripted service tailored for travelers, Andaz hotels enable guests to go beyond the familiar and satiate their curiosity while immersing them in the spirit of the eclectic culture around them. There are currently 25 Andaz hotels: Andaz 5th Avenue in New York, Andaz San Diego, Andaz West Hollywood, Andaz Napa, Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, Andaz Savannah, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Andaz Ottawa ByWard Market, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor, Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere, Andaz Singapore, Andaz Delhi, Andaz Xintiandi in Shanghai, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, Andaz Seoul Gangnam, Andaz Xiamen, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Andaz Shenzhen Bay, Andaz Bali and Andaz Prague. For more information, please visit andaz.com. Follow @Andaz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #WhenInAndaz.

Forward-Looking Statements

