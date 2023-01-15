NRF 2023: Digitate’s SaaS-powered, Intelligent Automation Solutions Transform the Future of Retail Operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digitate, (booth #5858) a leading provider of SaaS-based autonomous enterprise software for IT and business operations, today announced that during NRF 2023, the National Retail Federation’s flagship industry event, it is showcasing its retail solution – Digitate for Retail. The solution, built on Digitate’s award-winning Artificial Intelligence Operations (AIOps) platform, has been successfully deployed by more than 50 global leading retailers and Fortune 500 companies to fundamentally transform their retail operations.

Digitate for Retail integrates AI and intelligent automation to convert retail data across systems, applications, and business transactions into actionable intelligence. It streamlines daily retail business readiness and eliminates system failures by automatically flagging and diagnosing problems, proactively resolving them, in addition to helping predict and prevent them. As a result, IT teams gain end-to-end visibility to monitor, troubleshoot, and prevent business-critical incidents early, thereby delivering consistent customer experience and revenue assurance.

Using the Digitate platform, retail enterprises can assure resilient operations for critical business functions across retail and digital stores, ecommerce, and warehouses, reducing supply chain vulnerabilities. In addition, retailers are empowered to ensure business workflows such as stock replenishments and deliveries are completed on time, execute timely data synchronization across various application and point-of-sale (POS) systems, inventory reconciliation, plan for peak demand periods, and ensure 24×7 system availability and performance. Digitate also enables retail customers to address challenges such as “pricing not available at POS,” “products not on shelf,” service level agreement (SLA) fines, and application unavailability, which all affect revenue and bottom line, and predict where future system problems may occur, enabling contingency plans to be put in place.

“Digital buyers in United States are expected to surpass 275 million1 in 2023. Retail enterprises today rely on IT innovations to meet ever changing customer demands, make business processes more agile and prepare for business uncertainties,” said Rajiv Nayan, Vice President, Sales and Client Services at Digitate. “Forward-looking IT leaders in retail enterprises are adopting AI and intelligent automation to enable smooth end-to-end retail operations, enjoy complete visibility across complex hybrid technology stacks, and reduce the risk of incidents. We are excited to show the benefits that we are delivering to our retail customers and partners, and how we are enabling their autonomous retail enterprise​ journey so that their IT teams spend less time resolving incidents and more time on innovation.”

The Digitate team will be on hand at booth #5858 to show how AIOps is transforming retail.

Key business benefits of Digitate for Retail include:

Streamlining start-of-business day processes with business health monitoring

Enhancing customer experience by eliminating POS failures, not-on-shelf and not-on-file scenarios

Assuring availability, performance and capacity of business applications as well as underneath platforms and infrastructure

Monitoring the health of all critical business functions across geographically distributed retail stores and digital applications

Proactively identifying events, understanding root-causes and their potential business impact

Resolving incidents with intelligent automation

Ensuring smooth business transactions​ across multiple payment gateways

Predicting and resolving potential SLA misses before they happen

Better management of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Operations

Resolve system failures autonomously across POS, devices, applications, and transactions

For more information on Digitate for Retail, please visit https://digitate.com/retail/

About Digitate

Digitate is a leading software provider bringing agility, assurance, and resiliency to IT and business operations. Digitate’s flagship product, ignio™, is an award-winning AIOps solution that reimagines the enterprise business landscape with its distinctive closed-loop approach. It combines context, insights, and intelligent automation to resolve and prevent issues autonomously. Our customers span multiple industries and include global enterprises that are leaders and innovators. To stay up to date on ignio™ news and learn how our clients across the globe have benefited from our innovative solutions, visit us at www.digitate.com and follow Digitate on Twitter and LinkedIn.

1 Source: https://www.statista.com/statistics/273957/number-of-digital-buyers-in-the-united-states/

Contacts

Jordan Tewell



10Fold for Digitate



(415) 666-6066



[email protected]