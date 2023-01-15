Hanshow Unveils New Generation Protocol and Four-Color ESL at NRF 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESL–Hanshow participated in the 2023 National Retail Federation (NRF), the largest retail event in the world. At this year’s NRF Exhibition Booth, Hanshow unveiled a new generation protocol high-density low-power cellular network (HiLPC) and four-color Electronic Shelf Label (ESL). Hanshow has strengthened the operability of both its hardware and software and now provides more advanced solutions and services for the digital upgrading of retail industry customers.





Rapid upgrading that is more than just “fast”

Hanshow already provided the world’s leading series of ESL products, and this advanced performance has been further improved through Hanshow’s new generation HiLPC. With HiLPC innovative system architecture, the communication speed of the ESL is greatly improved, and the update speed can reach over 60,000 pieces/hour/ESL controller, making it quicker and easier to install and bind. The super-high system throughput of the HiLPC enables updating tens of millions of devices within a few minutes, which brings clients a totally novel experience of real-time ESL services and enhances clients’ capability of managing globally distributed stores.

With this upgraded protocol, Hanshow ESL Solution enables batch, timed, and synchronized task updates in the same store with errors controlled at the millisecond level, and it can also synchronize dynamic price changes, realize precise timing synchronization while online and even offline, and track the position of products, greatly improving the operational efficiency of stores.

The new generation HiLPC makes it possible to nomadically update ESLs, which opens opportunities for new industrial applications. It also supports flashing light prompts for any number of goods being selected to help employees quickly find the location of goods for sorting. It supports dynamic network resource allocation used in conjunction with Wi-Fi, solving the network incompatibility challenges. In addition, the new generation protocol combined with ESL controllers and financial-grade security chips provides the most reliable data protection available.

Breaking through with smarter and better performance

Hanshow also unveiled the four-color ESL product series that supports black, white, red, and yellow color displays in any combination, expanding the digital display possibilities for retailers. This product’s screen updating and flashing speeds are significantly optimized compared with previous models, especially in conjunction with the new generation HiLPC.

In addition to the breakthrough in vivid displays, Hanshow has focused on increasing its precision applications for specific industry demands. Hanshow’s thermal detector and DIY ESL solutions are designed to help retailers solve special applications for temperature monitoring and automatic temperature change alerts, as well as the product use adaptation problems of home improvement retail and other business forms.

For years, Hanshow has pursued continuous innovation based on customer needs and remained committed to enabling customers to achieve upgrading for better operational efficiency. The new generation HiLPC and four-color ESL directly achieve this by drastically reducing the energy supply and paper materials needed to operate a physical store. In the future, Hanshow will continue developing innovative digital technology, fully assist customers in digital upgrading, and create a green, leading, and sustainable digital new experience in the industry.

About Hanshow

Hanshow is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electronic shelf labels and digital store solutions, offering global customers a series of world-class customized IoT touchpoints and digital store solutions that deliver customer-centric insights. Hanshow’s solutions are used by over 30,000 stores in more than 50 countries, helping retailers streamline operations, optimize pricing strategies, and offer consumers a more personalized experience. Learn more: www.hanshow.com

