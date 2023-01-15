AvePoint Adds Governance, Management, Data Protection and Migration Support for Microsoft Power Platform

IT leaders can now reduce sprawl, seamlessly set and manage an environment strategy, and protect business-critical data, apps, and flows – without slowing down Power Platform adoption – with the AvePoint Confidence Platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced its governance, management, migration, and data protection capabilities now extend to Microsoft Power Platform. While organizations are rapidly adopting Power Platform to automate processes, build digital solutions, analyze data, and create virtual agents, IT leaders struggle to implement strategies for Power Platform that support governance, security, and compliance requirements.

“The Power Platform is an incredibly effective tool for our customers to elevate citizen developers so they can accelerate transformation and solve the business problems that most directly affect them,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer. “Today, many organizations cannot effectively manage and protect their environments, apps, flows, and reports which puts them at risk. Our support for Power Platform provides critical data protection, governance, management, and migration capabilities so organizations can safely and securely increase IT agility while modernizing and innovating their day-to-day business processes.”

AvePoint’s support for Power Platform helps organizations:

Protect critical workspaces, apps, and flows: The full-time protection for Power BI workspaces, Power Apps, and flows provides a backup for accidental data deletion, user error, and ransomware. This ensures that organizations are protected, compliant, and prepared for business continuity when using Power Platform.

The full-time protection for Power BI workspaces, Power Apps, and flows provides a backup for accidental data deletion, user error, and ransomware. This ensures that organizations are protected, compliant, and prepared for business continuity when using Power Platform. Provide comprehensive management and governance: Built-in access management and risk assessments prompt organizations to take immediate action that will drive effective collaboration and sustainable Power Platform adoption. Automated governance and policies guide citizen developers to best practices and productivity, while IT still maintains proper control over data access and functionality.

Built-in access management and risk assessments prompt organizations to take immediate action that will drive effective collaboration and sustainable Power Platform adoption. Automated governance and policies guide citizen developers to best practices and productivity, while IT still maintains proper control over data access and functionality. Seamlessly migrate and transform data: The flexibility to migrate apps from an environment within the same tenant or between tenants gives organizations more opportunities to successfully use Power Platform and eliminates manual processes.

“After we deployed Power Platform, we didn’t know who was making which apps and flows and for what purposes, which made it hard to audit and enforce certain policies,” said Mike Fettner, Principal Office 365 Engineering, Regeneron. “But since working with AvePoint and utilizing their support for Power Platform, I can now rectify challenges, ensure ownership structures are in the right place, and stay up to date on our governance program, while still letting our citizen developers make changes that elevate the business.”

Power Platform enables business owners to build applications and connect business data without traditional software development knowledge, which results in faster time-to-value. With AvePoint’s support, organizations can now more confidently manage, govern and protect Power Platform.

“AvePoint’s support for Power Platform has helped us empower employees to safely build solutions that will enhance their work,” said Mike Fettner, Principal Office 365 Engineering, Regeneron. “As an organization, this allows us to continue taking smart risks because we know robust governance solutions will put the right guardrails in place, and data protection will ensure none of our data or workflows are lost.”

For more information about how AvePoint enables safe and secure Power Platform use, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/solutions/power-platform and register for the webinar on January 26th at https://www.avepoint.com/events/webinar/entrust-power-platform-support.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

