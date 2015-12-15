Barclays appoints new co-heads of Investment Banking

Barclays has promoted Taylor Wright and hired Cathal Deasy to co-lead Investment Banking





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barclays today announces that Taylor Wright and Cathal Deasy have been appointed Co-Heads of Investment Banking, effective 27 March and subject to regulatory approvals. In their new roles, Mr. Wright and Mr. Deasy will jointly manage the business across coverage and product groups and will be tasked with deepening client relationships and dealmaking efforts around the world. They will report to Paul Compton, Global Head of Barclays’ Corporate & Investment Bank and President, Barclays Bank Plc, and will join the CIB Management Team.

“In their expanded and new roles, Taylor and Cathal will make a formidable team as we continue to progress building a resilient and diversified Corporate and Investment Banking franchise,” commented Paul Compton. “Our strategy is fundamentally grounded in delivery for clients, and their leadership will best prepare Barclays for the coming decade of investment banking.”

Mr. Wright joined Barclays in 2019 as Co-Head of Americas Equity Capital Markets. He was appointed Global Co-Head of Capital Markets in July 2021, with shared oversight of and responsibility for the Leveraged Finance, Investment Grade Debt, Securitized Products, and Risk Solutions, Equity and Equity-linked businesses. Mr. Wright previously worked at Morgan Stanley.

Mr. Deasy was most recently Global Co-Head of M&A, and EMEA Co-Head of Investment Banking and Capital Markets, at Credit Suisse. During his tenure, he oversaw significant re-focusing and growth within M&A, particularly in Europe, where he was instrumental in leading some of the investment bank’s most important relationships. Prior to this, Mr. Deasy worked at Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch.

