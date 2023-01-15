Born Primitive Donated Upwards of $100,000 to Veterans

Born Primitive is determined to improve the lives of veterans.

Virginia Beach, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 16, 2023) – Fitness apparel brand Born Primitive recently donated over $100,000 to veteran-related causes as part of their annual Veterans Day initiative. With its latest initiative, the brand has now donated over $1.4 million to charitable causes since its founding in 2014.

As Bear Handlon, co-founder and CEO of Born Primitive explains, it is important for his company to do more to honor the veterans who have worked to protect our nation’s freedoms. “We experience the freedoms we have today because of those who have gone before us.”

“Many veterans and their families need help and support, both during and after their time in the military. There are so many great organizations out there doing great things for veterans, and we are just happy to play a small part in those efforts,” Handlon says.

How Born Primitive’s Donation Came to Be

Born Primitive’s donation was the result of a special Veterans Day weekend promotion. The brand donated 100 percent of profits made from online sales over Veterans Day weekend to three veteran-related charitable organizations. This was the second year in a row that the brand conducted this campaign, following a successful initial effort in 2021. To further encourage customers to participate, the brand also gave out gift vouchers and other rewards from some of its vendor partners with every order placed.

“We were able to get some other patriotic brands in the mix as a way to further incentivize people to come out and support the cause,” Handlon says.

“After all, as we’re getting closer to the holiday season, a lot of people are going to be doing their Christmas shopping anyway. At the same time, this time of year is also when a lot of us start thinking of ways that we can give back to others. This Veterans Day weekend event was a way to help people do both at the same time, and it was amazing to see such a strong response.”

Donations from the 2022 campaign were split between three causes: The Navy SEAL Foundation, which offers a broad range of critical support for active Navy SEALs, veterans and their families; the Best Defense Foundation, which helps retired Special Operators return to civilian life and honors WWII veterans by helping them return to their battlefields; and Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which gives away homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders.

Donations Driven By A Personal Connection

The connection to veteran-related causes is deeply personal to Handlon, who is himself a former Navy lieutenant. “Serving in the military definitely gives you a different perspective,” he notes.

“You come to see the great sacrifices that so many men and women make to protect our freedoms. You see the struggles they go through, even as they do so much good on behalf of others. That’s why we’ve always known that we needed to be more than just another company that sells apparel. We had to stand for something and give back – and being able to do things like this has been one of the most rewarding parts of starting this brand.”

Handlon is far from the only person on the Born Primitive team with military connections. Nearly half of the salaried employees of Born Primitive are military veterans, military spouses or former first responders. This played a key role in the company making its focus on veterans and first responders a core part of its identity, from its branding and clothing lines to the charitable donations it makes, such as the recent Veterans Day weekend event.

“At the end of the day, all of the credit goes to our customers. They are the ones who are giving us the platform to give back in such a significant way,” Handlon says.

An Ongoing Effort

For Handlon, this year’s donation is simply a continuation of his brand’s core identity, and will continue to be so going forward. To date, Born Primitive has donated over $1.4 million to a variety of charitable causes since its founding in 2014 – and Handlon is optimistic that they will be able to continue to grow their impact in the years to come.

“This is what we knew we were going to be about from the day we started our company back in the garage,” he says. “That’s not going to change anytime soon. I’m just grateful to our customers who have made it possible for us to have a bit of an impact in supporting these important veterans’ causes. When patriots pull together to support our vets, I believe we can become stronger and more united as a nation and have a much bigger impact than we could on our own – so you can be sure we’ll keep doing this in the future.”

Media Contact:

Name: Born Primitive LLC

Email: [email protected]

City: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Country: USA

Website: www.bornprimitive.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150795