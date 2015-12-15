Broadmark Realty Capital Announces 2022 Tax Treatment of Dividends

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 cash dividends on the Company’s common stock, as described below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividends.

Common Stock (CUSIP #11135B100) Record

Date Payment

Date Form Total

Dividend Per

Share Ordinary

Dividend Per

Share Qualified

Dividend Per

Share Capital Gain

Dividend Per

Share Return of

Capital Per

Share Section 199A

Dividend Per

Share(1) Dec-21 12/31/2021 1/14/2022 Cash $ 0.070 $ 0.037288 – – $ 0.032712 $ 0.037288 Jan-22 1/31/2022 2/15/2022 Cash $ 0.070 $ 0.037288 – – $ 0.032712 $ 0.037288 Feb-22 2/28/2022 3/15/2022 Cash $ 0.070 $ 0.037288 – – $ 0.032712 $ 0.037288 Mar-22 3/31/2022 4/15/2022 Cash $ 0.070 $ 0.037288 – – $ 0.032712 $ 0.037288 Apr-22 4/29/2022 5/16/2022 Cash $ 0.070 $ 0.037288 – – $ 0.032712 $ 0.037288 May-22 5/31/2022 6/15/2022 Cash $ 0.070 $ 0.037288 – – $ 0.032712 $ 0.037288 Jun-22 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 Cash $ 0.070 $ 0.037288 – – $ 0.032712 $ 0.037288 Jul-22 7/29/2022 8/15/2022 Cash $ 0.070 $ 0.037288 – – $ 0.032712 $ 0.037288 Aug-22 8/31/2022 9/15/2022 Cash $ 0.070 $ 0.037288 – – $ 0.032712 $ 0.037288 Sep-22 9/30/2022 10/17/2022 Cash $ 0.070 $ 0.037288 – – $ 0.032712 $ 0.037288 Oct-22 10/31/2022 11/15/2022 Cash $ 0.070 $ 0.037288 – – $ 0.032712 $ 0.037288 Nov-22 11/30/2022 12/15/2022 Cash $ 0.035 $ 0.018644 – – $ 0.016356 $ 0.018644 Totals $ 0.81 $ 0.43 $ – $ – $ 0.38 $ 0.43 (1) These amounts are included in the Ordinary Dividend Per Share column.

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to the Company’s overall business, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is a specialty real estate finance company, providing financing solutions generally in the $5 to $75 million range per transaction. The company provides smart, reliable, rapid solutions across the entire debt capital stack, including senior, subordinate, and participation investments with fixed and floating rate structures available. Broadmark invests in a variety of new construction and existing properties across all asset classes throughout the United States, including hotel, industrial, medical, mixed-use, office, retail, self-storage, warehouse, multifamily, senior living, student housing, condos, larger scaled single-family, townhome, and multiplex. It has the competitive advantage of being an internally managed balance sheet lender, and the company’s proactive approach delivers dedicated in-house underwriting, asset management, loan servicing, and draw administration.

