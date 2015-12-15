Houlihan Lokey Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

– Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Revenues of $456 million –



LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) (“Houlihan Lokey” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, revenues were $456 million, compared with $889 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net income was $63 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $174 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted net income for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $79 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared with $198 million, or $2.90 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

“Houlihan Lokey continues to operate in a challenging M&A environment, which negatively impacted our third quarter fiscal 2023 results. However, once again the firm distinguished itself in the industry in calendar year 2022. I am proud to announce that in 2022 we were recognized as the #1 M&A advisor globally based on number of completed transactions, the #1 restructuring advisor globally based on both the number of completed transactions and value, and the #1 most active fairness opinion advisor by volume for the past 25 years, per Refinitiv. The firm is well poised to continue its long term growth profile when the market dynamics improve.” stated Scott Beiser, Chief Executive Officer of Houlihan Lokey.

Selected Financial Data (In thousands, except per share data) U.S. GAAP Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues by segment Corporate Finance $ 291,734 $ 715,663 $ 870,701 $ 1,314,064 Financial Restructuring 98,819 89,273 275,351 271,232 Financial and Valuation Advisory 65,946 83,862 218,628 213,496 Revenues $ 456,499 $ 888,798 $ 1,364,680 $ 1,798,792 Operating expenses: Employee compensation and benefits $ 289,348 $ 549,376 $ 864,942 $ 1,115,054 Non-compensation 82,978 90,162 248,624 169,483 Operating income 84,173 249,260 251,114 514,255 Other expense, net 563 253 7,416 1,005 Income before provision for income taxes 83,610 249,007 243,698 513,250 Provision for income taxes 20,559 74,699 49,135 140,099 Net income $ 63,051 $ 174,308 $ 194,563 $ 373,151 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — (573 ) — (573 ) Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $ 63,051 $ 173,735 $ 194,563 $ 372,578 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $ 0.90 $ 2.54 $ 2.80 $ 5.44

Revenues

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, revenues were $456 million, compared with $889 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Revenues decreased primarily as a result of a decrease in the number of closed transactions. For the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, Corporate Finance (“CF”) revenues decreased (59)%, Financial Restructuring (“FR”) revenues increased 11%, and Financial and Valuation Advisory (“FVA”) revenues decreased (21)% when compared with the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Expenses

The Company’s employee compensation and benefits expenses, non-compensation expenses, and provision for income taxes during the periods presented and described below are on a GAAP and an adjusted basis.

U.S. GAAP Adjusted (Non-GAAP) * Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits $ 289,348 $ 549,376 $ 280,749 $ 546,611 % of Revenues 63.4 % 61.8 % 61.5 % 61.5 % Non-compensation $ 82,978 $ 90,162 $ 72,611 $ 58,543 % of Revenues 18.2 % 10.1 % 15.9 % 6.6 % Provision for income taxes $ 20,559 $ 74,699 $ 25,897 $ 85,014 % of Pre-tax income 24.6 % 30.0 % 24.6 % 30.0 % * Adjusted figures represent non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

U.S. GAAP Adjusted (Non-GAAP) * Nine Months Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits $ 864,942 $ 1,115,054 $ 839,279 $ 1,106,257 % of Revenues 63.4 % 62.0 % 61.5 % 61.5 % Non-compensation $ 248,624 $ 169,483 $ 204,543 $ 133,548 % of Revenues 18.2 % 9.4 % 15.0 % 7.4 % Provision for income taxes $ 49,135 $ 140,099 $ 83,186 $ 160,169 % of Pre-tax income 20.2 % 27.3 % 25.9 % 28.7 % * Adjusted figures represent non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses were $289 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $549 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted employee compensation and benefits expenses were $281 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $547 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. This resulted in an adjusted compensation ratio of 61.5% for both the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 and the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in GAAP and adjusted employee compensation and benefits expenses was a result of a decrease in fee revenues for the quarter when compared with the same quarter last year.

Non-compensation expenses were $83 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $90 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in GAAP non-compensation expenses was primarily a result of a decrease in depreciation and amortization and a decrease in professional fees for the quarter when compared with the same quarter last year. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $73 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $59 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in adjusted non-compensation expenses was primarily a result of an increase in travel, meals, and entertainment expenses and other operating expenses.

The provision for income taxes was $21 million, representing an effective tax rate of 24.6% for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $75 million, representing an effective tax rate of 30.0% for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in the Company’s tax rate during the three months ended December 31, 2022 relative to the same period in 2021 was primarily the result of decreased state taxes and decreased taxes due to foreign operations.

Segment Reporting for the Third Fiscal Quarter

Corporate Finance

CF revenues were $292 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $716 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of (59)%. Revenues decreased primarily due to a decrease in the number of closed transactions and a decrease in the average transaction fee on closed transactions.

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Corporate Finance Revenues $ 291,734 $ 715,663 $ 870,701 $ 1,314,064 # of Managing Directors 215 198 215 198 # of Closed transactions (1) 125 238 363 456

Financial Restructuring

FR revenues increased 11% to $99 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $89 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Revenues increased primarily due to an increase in the number of closed transactions during the quarter, partially offset by a decrease in the average transaction fee on closed transactions during the quarter.

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial Restructuring Revenues $ 98,819 $ 89,273 $ 275,351 $ 271,232 # of Managing Directors 56 52 56 52 # of Closed transactions (1) 28 21 68 65

Financial and Valuation Advisory

FVA revenues decreased (21)% to $66 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $84 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Revenues decreased primarily due to a decrease in the average fee per fee event.

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial and Valuation Advisory Revenues $ 65,946 $ 83,862 $ 218,628 $ 213,496 # of Managing Directors 38 34 38 34 # of Fee Events (1) 876 901 1,815 1,673

(1) A Fee Event includes any engagement that involves revenue activity during the measurement period based on a revenue minimum of one thousand dollars. References in this press release to closed transactions should be understood to be the same as transactions that are “effectively closed” as described in our periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2023. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $586 million of cash and cash equivalents and investment securities, and $47 million of other liabilities and loans payable to former shareholders.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2023 results. The number to call is 1-888-394-8218 (domestic) or 1-646-828-8193 (international). A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available from January 31, 2023 through February 7, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 1668989#. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. For a further description of such factors, you should read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income, total and on a per share basis, and certain adjusted items used to determine adjusted net income, are presented and discussed in this earnings press release and are non-GAAP measures that management believes, when presented together with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors in understanding the Company’s operating results. These adjusted items remove the significant accounting impact of one-time or non-recurring charges associated with the Company’s one-time/non-recurring matters, as set forth in the tables at the end of this release.

The adjusted items included in this earnings press release as calculated by the Company are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these adjusted amounts are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the Company’s financial information determined under GAAP. For a description of the Company’s use of these adjusted items and a reconciliation with comparable GAAP items, see the section of this press release titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Information.” Please refer to our financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of evaluating our financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

For more information, please visit www.HL.com.

Appendix

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Information (Unaudited)

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share data and par value) December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 549,422 $ 833,697 Restricted cash 373 373 Investment securities 36,775 109,143 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 138,028 144,029 Unbilled work in process, net of allowance for credit losses 152,052 104,751 Income taxes receivable 9,864 — Deferred income taxes 112,726 95,278 Property and equipment, net 75,624 52,176 Operating lease right-of-use assets 255,725 171,942 Goodwill 1,060,666 1,070,442 Other intangible assets, net 204,845 247,333 Other assets 75,542 57,646 Total assets $ 2,671,642 $ 2,886,810 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Accrued salaries and bonuses $ 638,646 $ 953,604 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 119,974 126,190 Deferred income 40,576 28,753 Income taxes payable — 61,266 Deferred income taxes 619 789 Loans payable to former shareholders 307 539 Operating lease liabilities 283,728 197,091 Other liabilities 47,135 74,873 Total liabilities 1,130,985 1,443,105 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 50,351,143 and 49,853,564 shares, respectively 50 50 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,271,833 and 17,649,555 shares, respectively 18 18 Additional paid-in capital 602,349 564,761 Retained earnings 1,008,246 922,223 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (70,006 ) (43,347 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,540,657 1,443,705 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,671,642 $ 2,886,810

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 456,499 $ 888,798 $ 1,364,680 $ 1,798,792 Operating expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 289,348 549,376 864,942 1,115,054 Travel, meals, and entertainment 14,271 11,090 37,691 17,464 Rent 12,852 14,352 37,927 33,627 Depreciation and amortization 13,256 20,074 51,874 28,589 Information technology and communications 14,751 12,398 38,924 28,217 Professional fees 7,795 14,372 23,862 27,988 Other operating expenses 20,053 17,876 58,346 33,598 Total operating expenses 372,326 639,538 1,113,566 1,284,537 Operating income 84,173 249,260 251,114 514,255 Other expense, net 563 253 7,416 1,005 Income before provision for income taxes 83,610 249,007 243,698 513,250 Provision for income taxes 20,559 74,699 49,135 140,099 Net income 63,051 174,308 194,563 373,151 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — (573 ) — (573 ) Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $ 63,051 $ 173,735 $ 194,563 $ 372,578 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 63,381,024 64,914,373 63,360,741 65,259,927 Fully diluted 69,725,692 68,279,939 69,453,588 68,520,849 Earnings per share attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Basic $ 0.99 $ 2.68 $ 3.07 $ 5.71 Fully diluted $ 0.90 $ 2.54 $ 2.80 $ 5.44

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 456,499 $ 888,798 $ 1,364,680 $ 1,798,792 Employee compensation and benefits expenses Employee compensation and benefits expenses (GAAP) $ 289,348 $ 549,376 $ 864,942 $ 1,115,054 Less: Acquisition related retention payments (8,599 ) (2,765 ) (25,663 ) (8,797 ) Employee compensation and benefits expenses (adjusted) 280,749 546,611 839,279 1,106,257 Non-compensation expenses Non-compensation expenses (GAAP) $ 82,978 $ 90,162 $ 248,624 $ 169,483 Less: Integration and acquisition related costs — (16,165 ) (2,325 ) (17,805 ) Less: Acquisition amortization (10,367 ) (15,454 ) (41,756 ) (18,130 ) Non-compensation expenses (adjusted) 72,611 58,543 204,543 133,548 Operating income Operating income (GAAP) $ 84,173 $ 249,260 $ 251,114 $ 514,255 Plus: Adjustments (1) 18,966 34,384 69,744 44,732 Operating income (adjusted) 103,139 283,644 320,858 558,987 Other expense, net Other expense, net (GAAP) $ 563 $ 253 $ 7,416 $ 1,005 Less: Warrant revaluation — — (2,264 ) — Less: SPAC wind-down write-off (2,742 ) — (2,742 ) — Less: Increase in acquisition earnout liability — — (2,841 ) — Other (income)/expense, net (adjusted) (2,179 ) 253 (431 ) 1,005 Provision for income taxes Provision for income taxes (GAAP) $ 20,559 $ 74,699 $ 49,135 $ 140,099 Plus: Impact of the excess tax benefit for stock vesting — — 8,102 6,922 Plus: Release of the provision for an uncertain tax position as a result of the successful closure of a state audit — — 5,762 — Adjusted provision for income taxes 20,559 74,699 62,999 147,021 Plus: Resulting tax impact (2) 5,338 10,315 20,187 13,148 Provision for income taxes (adjusted) 25,897 85,014 83,186 160,169 Net income Net income (GAAP) $ 63,051 $ 174,308 $ 194,563 $ 373,151 Plus: Adjustments (3) 16,370 24,069 43,540 24,662 Net income (adjusted) 79,421 198,377 238,103 397,813 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — (573 ) — (573 ) Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (GAAP) 63,051 173,735 194,563 372,578 Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (adjusted) 79,421 197,804 238,103 397,240 Diluted EPS attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (GAAP) $ 0.90 $ 2.54 $ 2.80 $ 5.44 Diluted EPS attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (adjusted) $ 1.14 $ 2.90 $ 3.43 $ 5.79

(1) The aggregate of adjustments from employee compensation and benefits and non-compensation expenses. (2) Reflects the tax impact of utilizing the adjusted effective tax rate on the non-tax adjustments identified above. (3) Consists of all adjustments identified above net of the associated tax impact.

