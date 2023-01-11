Celebrating Major Milestones in Personalized Orthopaedics, restor3d Announces First Surgery Using the Next Generation Kinos Axiom® Total Ankle System Featuring TIDAL Technology™ and Launches Mobile Companion App of r3id Personalized Surgery Platform

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3dprinting–restor3d, a leading medical device company that develops innovative technologies and manufactures 3D printed implants and instruments, celebrates two incredible company milestones. The first being the successful implantation of the next generation Kinos Axiom® Total Ankle System featuring TIDAL Technology™, and the second is today’s launch of the mobile companion App for the r3id Personalized Surgery platform. These releases are the first of many anticipated product launches for restor3d in 2023, and enforce the company’s position of enhancing personalized surgical solutions and digital health.





The Kinos Axiom® Total Ankle System, a revolutionary innovation in total ankle arthroplasty, now features TIDAL Technology™. TIDAL Technology™is restor3d’s interconnected porous architecture, which is designed to optimize bone in-growth and fixation for long-term implant stability. Combined with the biomechanics of the Kinos Axiom®, this proprietary bone-implant interface of the 3D printed tibial and talar implants maximize cortical bone contact to deliver functionality and longevity of the prosthesis.

Keith Jacobson, DPM, FACFAS, of Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, a division of Orthopedic Centers of Colorado, based in Denver, implanted the first 3D printed Kinos Axiom® Total Ankle System with TIDAL Technology™ last week.

“As an existing user, I was pleased to be the first surgeon to use the new 3D printed tibial implant for one of my patients. Key to implant survivorship, this system was effectively designed to optimize bony ingrowth. These advancements demonstrate restor3d’s dedication to putting patient outcomes first.”

In September of 2022, restor3d announced the release of the r3id Personalized Surgery platform during the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) Annual Conference in Quebec City, Canada. The r3id platform serves as the ultimate personalized surgery planning experience. r3id provides surgeons the ability to create and track cases, as well as collaborate with restor3d’s Design Engineering Team to maximize surgical outcomes. By bringing the r3id App to iOS and Android mobile devices, users can now collaborate, design, and approve on the go.

“The release of the Kinos Axiom® Total Ankle System with TIDAL Technology™ is predicated on years of scientific research and engineering development. We are proud to deliver a data-driven implant system with market-disrupting innovation to address the clinical needs for patients receiving ankle arthroplasty. Additionally, the launch of r3id for mobile is a significant advancement of restor3d’s vision to deliver an enhanced surgical planning solution,” said Cambre Kelly, PhD, restor3d’s Chief Technology Officer. “The latest version of the r3id application facilitates a seamless collaboration among restor3d’s Design Engineering team, surgeons, clinical staff members, and sales agents.”

restor3d will showcase these newly launched products in addition to others currently available at the AOFAS Winter Meeting in Big Sky, Montana. AOFAS attendees will have several opportunities throughout the week to experience these product offerings firsthand by visiting the company’s booth in the exhibit hall.

Based in Durham, North Carolina, restor3d is a leading medical device company focused on enabling surgeons to improve the reconstruction and repair of the human body through 3D printed implants with enhanced anatomical fit and superior integrative properties. restor3d seeks to improve medical device solutions by leveraging expertise in 3D printing of advanced biomedical materials, anatomic and kinematic modeling, and AI based planning and design tools.

