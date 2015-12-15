Alerus Adds Commercial Banking Team

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alerus is pleased to announce the expansion of its commercial banking team with the addition of three new employees. The industry veterans bring a combined 70 years of financial industry experience to Alerus, with extensive expertise in the commercial banking vertical.

Leroy Benson joined Alerus as a commercial banking executive. In this role, he will oversee commercial banking teams in the Minnesota market and Fargo, North Dakota area. Benson has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and has built extensive expertise in serving commercial businesses in the Twin Cities metro area. He has focused exclusively on commercial and business banking for nearly 20 years and has served in a variety of leadership roles at financial institutions throughout the Twin Cities.

Bryan Guse joined Alerus as a commercial banking relationship manager. He has more than 20 years of commercial and industrial banking experience within the Twin Cities and has built extensive expertise in commercial lending for a variety of industries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and communications from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Andy Beck also joined Alerus as a commercial banking relationship manager. He has 20 years of commercial and corporate banking experience, specializing in commercial lending. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

“One of our key strategic initiatives is recruiting and retaining top talent in our growth markets,” said Katie Lorenson, president and chief executive officer. “Our diversified business model, with recurring off-balance sheet revenue streams, strong capital levels, liquidity profile, and credit infrastructure, positions Alerus as a highly attractive opportunity for talented professionals to join our company and be part of a growth story which we believe will create long-term sustainable shareholder value. Leroy, Bryan, and Andy bring significant industry, credit, and commercial banking experience to Alerus and join a team dedicated to growing and serving our clients in the Twin Cities.”

“The addition of this talented team complements our long-term strategic growth plan to expand and deepen client relationships by providing superior client service from industry experts,” said Jim Collins, chief banking and revenue officer. “We are excited to welcome this very talented team on board to serve a growing number of commercial clients in Minnesota and throughout our footprint.”

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments — banking, retirement and benefits services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight, and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients’ needs. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

