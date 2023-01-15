Chris Cassidy Joins Mojix as President and Chief Commercial Officer

Boca Raton, FL, Jan 11, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Mojix, a leading inventory management and supply chain traceability enterprise SaaS platform, is pleased to announce that Chris Cassidy has joined the company as President and Chief Commercial Officer. This announcement comes as the direct result of the tremendous success Mojix has attained over the past several years, as the company has recorded significant growth and improvements in revenue, customer expansion, and product innovation. Supporting these achievements, the company has developed strategic partnerships for serialization and RFID Barcoding used by leading food & beverage, luxury brand, manufacturing, industrial, aerospace & defense, and retail clients across the globe.

Dan Doles, Mojix CEO, said, “Chris joins Mojix with more than 20 years of executive leadership in various supply chain management roles and brings deep domain expertise and a stellar track record working with leading global enterprises on digital transformation and supply chain optimization. Chris is a recognized expert in supply chain management, logistics, and enterprise supply chain SaaS solutions, across both customer operations, strategy, sales and marketing. We are excited to partner with Chris to further our long-term strategic vision and provide value to our customers as a best-in-class item-level traceability SaaS platform.”

Before joining Mojix, Chris was EVP & Chief Revenue Officer at Trax Technologies. Previously, he held various supply chain leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Gartner, UPS, and GSK. He holds a BS in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech and an executive programme certification in supply chain management at MIT.

Pete Leibman, Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital, added, “the Board is thrilled to have Chris join the executive leadership team at Mojix, and exemplifies our commitment to drive accelerated growth in the years to come.”

Chris stated, “I am both humbled and honored to be named President and Chief Commercial Officer of Mojix. I am excited to drive further acceleration of the company’s growth as we continue to lead the industry in customer satisfaction, global program delivery and product innovation for end-to-end visibility and traceability. The aim is to continue leveraging the maturing serialization and RFID barcoding technology solutions with the purpose of driving smarter and intelligent insights. Through collaboration and innovation with our customers and strategic partners, our advances in bringing together the physical and financial data flows will empower global enterprise manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to improve visibility and traceability for optimized financial performance of their Supply Chain networks during these most uncertain of times. Our times require both an agile and resilient supply chain to manage cost-to-serve and inventory assets.”

Mojix is a global leader in item-level supply chain intelligence software. The firm is leading the way in traceability solutions utilizing its high security, globally scalable cloud-native SaaS platform. Founded in 2004, the Company has deep domain expertise in serialization technologies such as RFID, NFC, and print-based marking systems. Mojix builds business intelligence from event-triggered actions tracking billions of unique identities, following item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the seamlessly integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce major risks and enhance their customer experience. With offices across the United States, Europe and South America, Mojix is now a recognized expert in end-to-end, item-level track and trace, product authentication and automated inventory management. Learn more at www.mojix.com

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock’s equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock’s credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock’s real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

