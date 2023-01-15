SD Mayer & Associates Marks Ten Years of Success and Impact

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In January 2013, on the heels of a remarkable 30-plus year career as a Bay Area entrepreneur and community and business leader, Stephen D. Mayer, CPA opened the doors to his new – and second – full-service accounting, wealth management and business advisory firm. This month, SD Mayer & Associates LLP (SDM) marks its tenth anniversary with a proven track record of success and ambitious plans to extend the firm’s people-first philosophy to even greater client, employee and community impact.

In 1986, Mayer co-founded his first public accounting firm, Burr Pilger Mayer (BPM), growing it to over 400 staff and $70 million in revenue before establishing his new venture focused on cloud-based technology, enhanced client and community engagement, and a holistic approach linking accounting and financial security to every client’s overall financial picture. From day one, SDM’s tag line has been “We Care ­– For Our Clients, Our Employees, Our Community, and Each Other.”

And the results speak for themselves: in just 10 years, SDM has reached the milestone of over $10 million in revenue, 60 employees and four offices located throughout the Bay Area. The firm’s full suite of services now include tax planning and preparation, audit and assurance, outsourced accounting, wealth management, and business advisory services for individuals and companies across a wide range of sectors.

“For most of us, starting and managing one successful accounting firm over our career would be a huge accomplishment,” said SDM Senior Tax Partner Noel McNabola. “But Steve has bucked the norm by building a second successful firm from the ground up, growing it in size and impact while never wavering in his commitment to always do right by our clients, our employees, and the communities where we live and work. SDM is an extraordinary combination of vision, persistence and purpose.”

SDM has grown organically over its first decade, bringing in new key staff members in audit, outsourced accounting and tax. In 2022, the firm acquired a small accounting firm with seven employees and opened new offices in San Mateo and San Leandro. Plans for 2023 include more strategic acquisitions to expand the firm’s Bay Area reach and talent pool.

In addition to serving as SDM Managing Partner, Mayer shares his talents as founder of the 5 Buckets Foundation, a nonprofit fostering financial literacy for those starting their financial journey. He has written and published two books: Five Buckets, Four Shovels, a Beach and a Map-A Guide to Financial Security, and Adulting 101-A Guide to Personal Finance, to help people at various life stages achieve financial success. He also serves as chairman of the SD Mayer Foundation promoting volunteerism for underserved youth.

In addition to his accounting and philanthropic work, Mayer is involved in several other Bay Area businesses, including as co-owner of Scott’s Seafood in San Jose and its offshoot Scott’s Chowder House in San Francisco; as a co-founder of Heritage Bank of Commerce (formerly Presidio Bank); as a co-owner of independent Bay Area book store chain Books Inc.; and as founder and co-owner of corporate catering company Superfine Kitchen.

Mayer has often said that “with great people, great clients and a great vision, success isn’t guaranteed but failure is not an option.” As SDM embarks on its next decade, he has established a transition team to begin mapping out the future of the firm and preparing for eventual new leadership. “I’m not planning on going anywhere anytime soon,” Mayer says, “but at 68 it’s time to bring some great younger talent into the ownership ranks and help guide their development to eventually take the helm. I’ve always been about building sustainable and successful businesses that make a difference in people’s lives.”

About SD Mayer & Associates LLP

SD Mayer & Associates LLP (SDM) is a fast-growing, full-service, community-minded accounting and business advisory firm. The firm also helps clients plan for their future through retirement and wealth management advisory services. SD Mayer has the expertise to help clients in a variety of industries, including creative services, financial and professional services, leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and distribution, nonprofits, real estate and construction, retail, technology and public companies.

SDM is based in San Francisco, with offices in San Mateo, San Leandro and Menlo Park, along with consultants located in key locations throughout the country. The firm also taps into its global resources through its membership with BDO Alliance, the fifth largest association of accountants, consultants and professional services firms in the U.S.

The firm has consistently been named a “Best Places to Work” and is listed as a “Fastest Growing Private Company” and “Best Accounting Firm to Work” by Accounting Today. The firm was named a “Top 500 Firm 2022” and a “Fastest Growing Firm 2022” by Inside Public Accounting. For more information, please visit the SD Mayer website.

