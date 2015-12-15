CoreStack Launches New Podcast Series on Cloud Best Practices

CloudBrew features insights and tips by seasoned experts who have mastered cloud governance, the next cloud frontier

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudGovernance–CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced the launch of its new podcast series titled CloudBrew – the NextGen Cloud Governance podcast. In the podcast, CoreStack invites leading cloud experts, including technology executives, architects, engineers and consultants, to participate in lively discussions about their experiences, industry best practices and practical advice around NextGen Cloud Governance.

“We’re thrilled to launch CloudBrew,” said Bala Vishwanath, Chief Marketing Officer with CoreStack. “Our goal is to present an interesting place where seasoned experts tackle cloud questions head-on, and where cloud professionals across all sectors and geographies can engage on topics that matter, get answers to tough problems, build our collective cloud expertise, and come together to elevate the industry. We hope to share our passion for NextGen Cloud Governance through this podcast.”

CloudBrew will offer a series of episodes serving up critical conversations on cloud best practices and industry trends.

In the first episode, Top Predictions for Cloud Governance for 2023, CoreStack hosts a digital transformation expert with nearly three decades of experience to discuss how NextGen Cloud Governance will lead the way to unleashing the power of cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale.

Episode 2, Cloud Resource 360: The Magic of a Single System of Record, will dive into a discussion on the importance of having a single system of record for all cloud resources.

The third episode, Tagging 2.0, details the power of a comprehensive tagging strategy and walks listeners through the steps and tools to streamline tagging for robust cloud governance in a multi-cloud environment.

The podcast will provide cloud expertise to practitioners and trailblazers alike and enable them to quickly move to the next level. Episodes will delve into cloud governance practices around FinOps, SecOps, CloudOps, GreenOps and more, and will be relevant to all cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI.

Once the episodes are live, they’ll be available on all popular podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, and Google Podcasts.

To learn more about the podcast, guests and episodes, visit www.corestack.io/cloudbrew.

About CoreStack

CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack’s FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, and help optimize cloud spend while assuring security & compliance across multiple clouds with a single solution to go further faster. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 500+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, IDC and S&P Global have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

