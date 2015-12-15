Tami Marlow Appointed President and COO of Guardian Relocation Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COO–We are delighted to announce that Tami Marlow has been appointed as President and COO of Guardian Relocation Inc. Tami Marlow began her moving and storage career over 30 years ago and has worked her way up through the ranks. She is a Certified Relocation Professional (CRP) and has been with Guardian Relocation Inc. for over 20 years, serving most recently as Senior Vice President – General Manager. In her new role as President and COO, Tami will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s day-to-day operations.

Tami and husband Mike reside in Pickerington, Ohio and have four children – two sons and two daughters; when not working she loves spending time with her children and attending their band and school events.

About Guardian Relocation

The Guardian Relocation journey began in 1971 when Guardian Moving & Storage launched its operations. In 1972, Guardian became part of the Atlas Van Lines family of agents, allowing them to expand their capabilities and reach more customers. In 2002, Guardian was purchased by Indianapolis native Jay Fuson. Guardian Relocation has established itself as one of the top companies in moving and storage services today. With years of experience in the industry and an unwavering commitment to providing quality service that surpasses customer expectations, Guardian Relocation is well-positioned to meet the needs of its customers both now and in the future.

Guardian Relocation, with locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Columbus, Ohio, Memphis, Tennessee and St. Louis, Missouri, is dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence, and each of our locations takes pride in providing personalized services tailored to fit the needs of their respective communities. We are devoted to creating safe, efficient, and affordable solutions for any type of relocation job you may have. Our mission is simple: make every move as smooth, stress-free, and enjoyable as possible. With Guardian Relocation at your side, your moving day experience will be seamless and successful. Guardian Relocation looks forward to continuing to serve our customers with an outstanding level of service that goes beyond expectations.

