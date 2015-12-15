Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP Names Commercial Real Estate Finance Attorney Amanda R. Wolin to Partnership

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP, a leading full-service law firm specializing in real estate in the United States, proudly announces the election of Amanda R. Wolin to the Firm’s partnership, effective January 1st. A seasoned commercial real estate finance attorney, Wolin specializes in representing different types of lenders, including national and regional banks, insurance companies and private lenders, in connection with real estate financing transactions. Wolin’s advancement bolsters the Firm’s strong industry representation of a variety of traditional and nontraditional lenders in the financing of real property and other assets.





“Amanda has established herself as one of the leading commercial real estate finance lawyers in California,” said Dwayne McKenzie, Managing Partner of Cox Castle. “She counsels her clients to anticipate potential challenges and risks and creates and structures practical solutions to address their specific needs. With her boundless energy and enthusiasm, Amanda is a vital member of the Firm and tremendous colleague. It is a privilege to welcome her as a partner as we look forward to her future success.”

Wolin has been with Cox Castle for ten years and has experience with a wide variety of real estate finance transactions, including acquisition and development loans, bridge loans, construction loans and mezzanine loans, and a broad range of product types, including commercial, multifamily, hotel, and retail projects. She also has experience with secondary market transactions, such as “loan-on-loan” deals, and asset management work, including loan assumptions and loan modifications. Throughout the course of a transaction, Wolin is an expert at structuring transactions, drafting and negotiating loan documents, analyzing diligence materials, and coordinating transaction logistics and closings.

“It is an honor to be partners with such a great group of professionals at Cox Castle,” said Wolin. “I am eager to continue to assist our clients with complex commercial real estate financing transactions in 2023 and beyond.”

Wolin earned her Juris Doctor from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law. She graduated cum laude from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was selected as a Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2016 to 2020 and in 2022, a Super Lawyers’ Top Women Attorneys in Southern California in 2020, and a Best Lawyers’ Ones to Watch in 2022 and 2023. Wolin is based in Cox Castle’s Los Angeles office.

