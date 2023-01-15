Cybersecurity Expert Plex IT Increased Revenue By 30% By Implementing A New Workplace Model

Melbourne, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 2, 2023) – Plex IT has reported a 30% increase in revenue due to its successful implementation of the “Modern Workplace,” which consists of continued remote working with 9-day fortnights pushing toward a 4-day week.

Plex IT

Plex IT’s “Modern Workplace” leverages secure, scalable technologies to implement a hybrid workforce. Plex IT also reported a 30% increase in employee productivity and staff retention by 40%, leading to the company’s recognition as the 2022 Best Business IT Support – Victoria, awarded by Acquisitions International.

Since the feat, Plex IT has formulated a set of services they could provide for their clients, enabling them to benefit from the “Modern Workplace”, which includes a hybrid cloud environment for scaling on demand and a robust and secure workspace for remote staff. This helps the company comply with data regulations and reduce its operating expenses.

Plex IT’s David Payne said, “in a time where people are returning to the office, we’ve been able to listen to our staff and create a modern workplace that has seen significant productivity ROI, higher security, and greater well-being. This is the same service we assist our customers with, so I believe it could align with our internal goals and those that our clients would like to pursue but are hindered by fear and productivity concerns.”

Plex IT goes beyond providing technical support for businesses as they understand that cybersecurity begins and ends in more intrinsic factors, such as a company’s culture. As they have proven, establishing robust cybersecurity models and infrastructures also benefits a company’s bottom line.

Plex IT’s mission is to help Australian organisations implement solid security frameworks to provide a set of “best practices” to determine risk tolerance and set controls to ensure that organisational and client data is safe. They also support organisations hindered by current supply chain issues and enable them to scale on demand while ensuring that their networks are efficient and effective enough to support operations.

About Plex IT

Plex IT provides managed IT services to organisations along with managed security services. They support an organisation’s operations by creating efficient and secure networks with scale-on-demand capacity. Plex IT also provides outsourced monitoring and management of security devices and systems. Standard services include managed firewalls, intrusion detection, virtual private network, vulnerability scanning, and anti-viral services. Furthermore, the company provides cloud-based systems, particularly cloud-based infrastructure, that allow organisations to scale on demand with heightened security and reduced operating costs.

