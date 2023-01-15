PU Prime Wraps Up 2022 with 12 International Awards and More

Mahé, Seychelles–(Newsfile Corp. – January 2, 2023) – Following a challenging but rewarding year, online forex trading platform PU Prime is pleased to announce that it has received 12 industry awards for 2022 (see the full list below).

The awards come from well-known international organizations, and they reflect a variety of best-in-class achievements under various criteria, ranging from having the best affiliate partnership program in Europe (awarded by the UAE-based International Business Magazine) to more broad-reaching achievements such as Best Global Online Broker (awarded by Financial Expo Egypt).

PU Prime is grateful for the industry recognition and believes that the award reflects its consistent efforts to improve the customer experience and stay ahead in the industry.

The brokerage also reported significant progress this year in its global expansion plans. New offices have opened in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey, and South Africa, bringing the total number of PU Prime’s global locations to 19.

PU Prime has enhanced its customer experience this year: hundreds of products were added to the list of tradable instruments, including over 400 US and UK shares, as well as two new product categories, ETFs and bonds.

The company has also launched a number of appealing promotions and product enhancements, including the elimination of commissions on all U.S. shares and the elimination of swap fees on cryptocurrency products.

Customers could also partake in the 2022 World Cup festivities, where they could win cash prizes by simply predicting the winning teams on the PU Prime mobile app. PU prime traders had a particularly happy Christmas this year, with the Make-a-Wish promotion awarding up to $5000 in prizes.

PU Prime wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to its customers, without whom none of this would be possible.

PU Prime Awards for 2022

Best Affiliate Partnership Program for Europe 2022, Best Mobile Trading App Europe 2022, and Best Copy Trading Platform Seychelles 2022 (The International Business Times). Best Global Online Broker and Best Customer Service (Financial Expo Egypt 2022). Best Copy Trading Platform (Fazzaco Business Awards 2022). Best CFD Broker – Philippines (Traders Awards FinExpo). Most Innovative Mobile Trading App – Europe 2022 (Global Brands Magazine), Fastest Growing Forex Broker – APAC 2022 (World Business Outlook). Best Growing Global Online Broker 2022 and Most Preferred Forex Trading App – Global 2022 Fastest Growing Online Broker – South Africa 2022 (Global Business Review Magazine).

About PU Prime

PU Prime is a global broker with offices all over the world and its headquarters in Australia. The broker, which was established in 2015, is present in over 120 countries. Given their vast reach, it is not surprising that they serve over 200,000 customers. To serve its multilingual customer base, PU Prime provides support in 17 languages. Customers of PU Prime have access to trading in all of the major asset classes, including foreign exchange, international stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. To further demonstrate its commitment to staying at the forefront of technology in the financial markets, PU Prime has enabled the use of the largest cryptocurrencies for deposits.

Weets Goh

Contact: +61 291650818

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.puprime.com

