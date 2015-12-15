Dacor Redefines Its Luxury Kitchen Portfolio With Innovative Product Debuts and Expanded Collection Offerings

With the introduction of new refrigeration and cooking products and a new collection, Dacor has achieved an all-inclusive portfolio perfectly tailored to accommodate luxury customers in every phase of life.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dacor, the luxury appliance brand leading in design and innovation, today announced the debut of new refrigeration and cooking products, as well as an entirely new collection that elevates luxury living for smaller spaces at the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 31 – February 2, 2023. With innovation and design at the forefront, Dacor elevates the art of living well with a complete assortment of luxury appliances infused with technology to inspire. Dacor’s elevated experience at KBIS (Booth W4301) showcases products designed to blend precision performance with meaningful innovation in response to the ever-evolving needs of homeowners with a heightened desire for interactivity and connectivity.





Armed with proprietary research, Dacor leveraged key consumer insights to strengthen its existing luxury kitchen portfolio through the introduction of new built-in refrigeration, range, and surface cooking. Dacor’s all-new 48” Built-In Refrigerator has already garnered recognition within the luxury design and technology space, including being named a 2023 Best of KBIS Award finalist. The product comes fully equipped with integrated LED lighting in a fully wrapped stainless interior, IQ Remote View with SmartThings™ 3.0, allowing for remote access, and FreshZone™ and FreshZone Plus, enabling the homeowner to convert from a variety of storage temperatures at the touch of a button. Expanding upon the Transitional collection, Dacor is introducing the 48″ Dual-Fuel Range featuring a 7″ touchscreen that provides access to the culinary command center inclusive of steam-assist, step-by-step recipes, as well as dual four-part pure convection providing the ability to cook multiple dishes at once with zero flavor transfer. Additional product releases include a new 30″ Transitional Range, 36″ Range Top and slim, Over-The-Range Microwave.

Solidifying its reputation as the cutting-edge luxury appliance brand leading in innovation and design, Dacor is expanding its collection offering with a third design aesthetic debuting at KBIS and slated for release in Q4 2023. The latest collection features an intuitive streamlined design with innovative features that elevate luxury living for smaller spaces. The minimal footprint design and sleek nature of the collection offers distinct kitchen solutions that will look to evolve Dacor’s expansive product portfolio to accommodate luxury customers through every phase of life.

“With the introduction of Dacor’s latest collection, expansion of Transitional, and our refrigeration portfolio, Dacor continues to solidify itself as the premiere luxury appliance brand, leading with innovative new technologies and a deep understanding of what luxury consumers desire in their kitchens,” said Geraldine Morrison, Executive Director at Dacor. “Our goal is to connect life with luxury within each of our products to influence exceptional home experiences. This can only be achieved with the continued pursuit of innovation and elegance at every touch point.”

Highlights and new introductions include:

The all-new 48” Four Door French Door Refrigerator evokes a sense of elegance with softly illuminated 3D lighting and a sleek, stainless-steel wrapped interior designed with durability in mind. Distinct new features include a FreshZone™ drawer with 3 cooling modes to help manage your storage temperature and a FreshZone Plus drawer which can be converted from fridge to freezer, as needed, to preserve optimal taste, texture, and flavor. Complete with a sensor-activated, auto-filling water pitcher with the option to infuse flavor and a Dual Icemaker with ball and cubed ice, this refrigerator redefines innovation and performance for the at home chef. SmartThings™ 3.0 will provide remote access to each exciting new feature, further simplifying your kitchen experience.

Dacor’s participation at KBIS follows a year of immense growth, a testament to the brand’s ability to deliver a portfolio of innovative appliances complete with unexpected conveniences and striking design detail. A sponsor of the KBIS NEXT Stage, Dacor’s new product introductions have already garnered vast interest within the luxury design and technology space with the new 24” Wall Oven and Transitional 48” Dual-Fuel Range being named CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honorees in the Home Appliances Category. Dacor’s Irvine Kitchen Theater also received a NKBA Most Innovative Showroom award, acknowledging the brand’s commitment to fostering collaboration and encouraging experimentation. In continuation of the brand’s success, Dacor remains an integral partner to designers seeking meaningful innovations that redefine the kitchen’s role in the home and shape the way luxury appliances are viewed and made.

