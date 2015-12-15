SilkRoad Technology Announces First True End-to-End Talent Acquisition Solution

New integration powers the entire talent lifecycle from source to hire to retire.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SilkRoad Technology, the world-class talent acquisition leader, announced the completion of a two-way integration between its candidate sourcing solution, Search, and its applicant tracking system, Recruiting. The integration creates the first true end-to-end talent acquisition solution from source to hire to retire from a single vendor, an industry first in the human capital management software category.

In 2022, SilkRoad announced the addition of Entelo’s candidate sourcing and recruitment marketing capabilities to its technology. As a result of the integration, SilkRoad clients will be able to power the entirety of their talent acquisition strategy with software and services rooted in deep domain expertise, strategic consultation and delivery. SilkRoad Recruiting and RedCarpet Onboarding have a seamless integration that begins at offer acceptance.

The combination of capabilities will enable enterprise organizations to identify, reach, engage and convert skilled talent – especially those from underrepresented groups. SilkRoad is the only solution that enables clients to build strategic, competitive pipelines and deliver world-class candidate-to-new-hire experiences, which will become a business necessity as we navigate one of the most dynamic talent economies in recent memory.

“Organizations are being asked to do much more with a lot less, and that means HR teams must become more agile and precise in their strategy,” said Robert Tsao, Chief Executive Officer of SilkRoad Technology. “With the combination of Search and Recruiting, you can find everyone you want to hire with a click of a button and send them to your ATS for immediate consideration. Going forward, we will embed AI matching directly into Recruiting so that all job openings are automatically matched with relevant candidates who are ready to move.”

This is the first iteration of a next-generation AI-driven talent acquisition platform where recruiting teams can access every candidate they’ll ever need in their ATS. From there, SilkRoad will automatically create talent pools and engage candidates with branded multi-touch nurture campaigns to drive awareness and conversion. This will allow recruiters to leverage high-tech capabilities to drive sourcing efficiency and make far more high-touch efforts to build better relationships with candidates.

Search is a robust, easy-to-use global database of more than 900M passive candidate profiles that increases recruiter productivity, accelerates time-to-fill, reduces cost-per-hire and improves the overall talent profile of the organization. Recruiting is a flexible applicant tracking solution that streamlines the recruiting process from requisition to job offer.

