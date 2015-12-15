EDF Renewables North America Places 1 Gigawatt of Projects into Service and Starts 2023 with a Robust Portfolio

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EDF Renewables North America, one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America, placed 1,054.7 MWp of onshore wind, solar and storage in service during 2022. The Grid-Scale Power team commissioned 922.4 MW while the Distribution-Scale power team delivered 9 projects totaling 56 MWp. The Onsite Solutions team, through our affiliate PowerFlex, completed the year with 76.7 MWp of solar, 9.4 MWh of storage and 2,606 new EV charging installations

GRID-SCALE PROJECTS

Project Name Capacity (MWp) Technology Placed in Service King Creek 1, TEXAS 184.4 Onshore Wind Q2 2022 King Creek 2, TEXAS 209 Onshore Wind Q2 2022 Arrow Canyon, NEVADA 274.8 Solar Q4 2022 Big Beau, CALIFORNIA 40 Battery Energy Storage System Q4 2022 Maverick 6, CALIFORNIA 50 Battery Energy Storage System Q4 2022 Holliday Creek, IOWA 117 Solar Q3 2022 Cypress Wind 2, ALBERTA 47.2 Onshore Wind Q4 2022

Tristan Grimbert, President & CEO, commented, “I’m very proud of our team’s ability to deliver this scale of renewable energy projects in light of the many challenges during the year around import restrictions, supply chain constraints and increased cost of capital. Some good news came with the Inflation Reduction Act passing in Q3, providing a hopeful outlook for stability in support of our long-term strategy to decarbonize the energy sector. We launch into 2023 with 1.2 gigawatts (GW) in construction and nearly 8 GW in late-stage development.”

