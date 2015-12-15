EnCap Flatrock Midstream Promotes Brett Knowles to Managing Director

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EnCap Flatrock Midstream (“EnCap Flatrock”), a midstream energy investment manager, today announced the promotion of Brett Knowles to managing director from vice president.

“In Brett’s 10 years with our firm, he has assisted with the formation of many new portfolio companies, helped execute several of the largest transactions in EnCap Flatrock’s history and has grown tremendously in his role,” said EnCap Flatrock Managing Partner Sam Pitts. “Brett is an outstanding example of what it looks like to lead with humility, and he is a consummate team player. He has established himself as an integral part of the EnCap Flatrock investment team, and we are excited for this next chapter of his career.”

About Brett Knowles

Mr. Knowles joined EnCap Flatrock in 2013 and in that time has worked at all three of the firm’s office locations, first in Oklahoma City, then Houston and ultimately, San Antonio. He serves on the board of directors of several EnCap Flatrock portfolio companies, including Aspen Midstream, LLC; Clearfork Midstream, LLC; Edgewater Midstream, LLC; Elysian Midstream, LLC; Iron Horse Midstream, LLC; and Rangeland Energy III & IV, LLC. Mr. Knowles also serves as a member of the Dean’s Advisory Board of Mays Business School at Texas A&M University, is a CFA Charterholder and is an active supporter of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.

Prior to joining EnCap Flatrock, Mr. Knowles worked in investment banking at Barclays. The EnCap Flatrock team worked closely with Mr. Knowles during his time as an analyst at Barclays where he supported the successful sale of Caiman Energy, an Encap Flatrock Fund I portfolio company, to Williams Companies in 2012. Mr. Knowles holds a Master’s degree in finance and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting, both from Texas A&M University.

About EnCap Flatrock Midstream



EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is currently making commitments to new management teams from EFM Fund IV, a $3.25 billion fund. For more information, please visit www.efmidstream.com.

